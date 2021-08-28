Pearl Abyss Releases New DokeV Gameplay Trailer During Gamescom

During Gamescom 2021 this year, Pearl Abyss released the first trailer they've made in a long time for their upcoming game DokeV. The first time we saw this game was back at G-Star 2019 in South Korea as the company was showing off a ton of new games on the way over the next few years. But shortly after the pandemic hit, everything went quiet for most of the titles that we got to see. It was the weirdest experience ever in seeing a company go from tons of hype to nothing at all, and we've been curious what the deal was ever since.

Now with this latest trailer, we have an idea of what's on the way. As you'll see from the video down below, we get a better look at the vibrant open world in which you can collect creatures called Dokebi. Many of the game's core features, including its real-time combat system, boss fights, and diverse methods of transportation are shown off in a different light as you're given a taste of the gameplay and the island you'll be traveling around in. Enjoy the trailer as we patiently wait to see when this game is getting released.

DokeV is an upcoming creature-collecting open world action-adventure from Pearl Abyss filled with intriguing stories and set in a unique, vibrant world. Meet Dokebi, whimsical creatures that live side-by-side with humans and encourage people's dreams from which they gain strength. The gorgeous and colorful world of DokeV is brimming with activities, stories, and experiences, so get ready to befriend tons of Dokebi, embark on an adventure, and rock the world! Who knows, they may be dancing around you, even now..! Dive into a gorgeous and lively world where Dokebi and humans live side-by-side! This trailer contains actual in-game and gameplay footage. As a work-in-progress, the content is subject to change.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DokeV – World Premiere Gameplay Trailer | gamescom 2021 (https://youtu.be/FaRbQHlegaM)