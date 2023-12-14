Posted in: Atlus, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload Drops Third Behind-The-Scenes Video

Atlus has yet another developer video for you to watch for Persona 3 Reload, as they chat with more of the cast and reveal more content.

Article Summary Atlus unveils a new behind-the-scenes video for Persona 3 Reload with cast interviews.

New details shared on S.E.E.S., combat uniforms, and Velvet Room visuals in the update.

Persona 3 Reload promises a remastered journey with new scenes and modern graphics.

Players can explore, bond, and battle Shadows with enhancements including extra voiceovers.

Atlus is basically ramping up their release for Persona 3 Reload as they have released yet another behind-the-scenes video for you to check out. This time around, they talk with more of the voice actors who have lent their talents to the game, including Grant George (Shinjiro in the original Persona 3), Justice Slocum (Shinjiro in Persona 3 Reload), Alejandro Saab (Akihiko in Persona 3 Reload) and Allegra Clark (Mitsuru in Persona 3 Reload). The crew talk about their own individual stories as we delve behind the curtain, giving their perspectives on the game and their individual involvement. Not to mention a chat about their own excitement about bringing these characters to life. On top of that, the company also shared new information about S.E.E.S. (Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad), as well as a look at combat uniforms, visuals of the Velvet Room, and more. You can check out the video down at the bottom, as the game is still scheduled to be released on January 2, 2024.

Persona 3 Reload

Dive into the Dark Hour and awaken the depths of your heart. Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour "hidden" between one day and the next. Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever. Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era. Experience the pivotal game of the Persona series, faithfully remade with cutting-edge graphics, modernized quality-of-life features, and a stylish signature UI.

Fully immerse yourself in an emotional, gripping journey with new scenes, character interactions, and additional voiceover.

Choose how to meaningfully spend each day through various activities, from exploring Port Island to forging genuine bonds with beloved characters.

Build and command your optimal team to take down otherworldly Shadows and climb closer to the truth.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!