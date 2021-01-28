Persona 5 Strikers Releases A New Abilities Trailer

Atlus released a new trailer today for Persona 5 Strikers as they show off all of the fantastic abilities you'll have in the new game. This particular trailer, which you can check out below, will show you how to turn the tides of battle in the favor of the Phantom Thieves by using their unique combat abilities that change out from member to member. Whether you play as Joker, Queen, or another member of the team, this trailer gives you an idea of how to use combinations of members to harness their strength and abilities and strike back at whoever dare try to challenge you. Enjoy the trailer as we wait for the game to be released on February 23rd, 2021.

Persona 5 Strikers features a deep story campaign and thrilling combat that makes for a true Persona experience. Visit 6 different cities across Japan, cook tantalizing regional recipes, and lend a helping hand to those in need; then fight against the Shadows to uncover the source of the corruption within the Metaverse dungeons. Jump into the story whether you are a newcomer to the series or a longtime fan! Attack enemies in the hybrid battle system that fuses explosive action-combat with pause-and-plan sequences to decide your next strategic move. Gain an advantage over your enemies by ambushing them, striking their elemental weaknesses to knock them down, and deal the finishing blow with an All-Out Attack! All Phantom Thieves are fully playable, so utilize each character's specific skills and summon their Personas for smooth, elegant combat! Strengthen their skills and abilities and fight with your own style. Each character has their own unique suite of wide-ranging, flashy spells and magic to clear out big hordes. Have you ever wanted to fight as a giant cat bus?