Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Gets New Update On December 15

SEGA has a new update coming to Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis next week that will bring about new content and an event. The update is being called the "Sandstorm Requiem" and it will come with some changes to how things operate, like the increase the level cap of all classes to 35 and every Class will gain a new Class Skill. They're also adding in three Elemental Techniques as Wind, Light, and Dark will join Fire, Ice, and Lightning. A title system is also being added as you can earn titles based on in-game achievements, like defeating a certain number of enemies, for example.

Another new addition will be World Trials, which are large-scale events that will occur on all Ships. According to the team, "unlike normal Trials, they will occur over multiple Sectors for an extended period of time. For example, the objective of the World Trial: Stella Grace Recovery Operation is to collect as much of the Stellar Grace that appears in the Exploration Sectors as possible within the time limit to receive rewards!"

The update will go live in the game on December 15th, 2021. You can check out more from the video below.

As Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis prepares for the "Sandstorm Requiem" update, which adds the new region of Retem, players can take part in the limited time Get Ready for Retem! campaign to collect rewards until December 14. During this campaign, players can get Monotite, Dualomite, Trinite, an SG 50 Ticket, and more by completing Limited-time Tasks! Starting December 1, players can join the Retem Pre-Release Mission Campaign and get an N-Augmentation Success Rate +5%, up to 3 SG 50 Tickets, and more! There are also Login Bonuses like a Salon Free Pass, SG Tickets and N-Enhancement Success Rate +10% that can be unlocked each day over the course of 7 days. Learn about the rewards and their requirements here. Celebrate Christmas in PSO2: NGS starting December 22! Central City will be decked out with the Christmas spirit. Don't forget to search for the Mischief Symbols hidden throughout the city! The new AC Scratch Ticket: Frozen World will let players don Christmas-themed outfits, Dash Motion Changes, and wintery Emotes to add festive cheer all winter long.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NGS Headline (12/7/21) (https://youtu.be/c_1SEazsE9o)