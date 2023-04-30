Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Reveals More On Ultra Evolution SEGA has revealed new details to the upcoming update for Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, as we have a better glimpse at Ultra Evolution.

SEGA released new details this past week to the upcoming Ultra Evolution update coming to Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis. The team released a new Headlines video and details going over the update coming this month, which included a brief look at current operations, future updates, and campaigns. We got a far better look at what they have in store when it comes to the Creative Space for all players, as well as more info on what's coming for the second half of the 2nd Year Anniversary. We got notes from the company below and the video as it drops in the game on May 10th.

"Yuya Kimura, series producer, delivered an update on the highly anticipated Ultra Evolution update, specifically sharing more details about the Creative Space and showing the design tools at work. Players will be able to make unique game elements by combining Parts to create brand-new ways to play! ARKS can go head-to-head in custom courses! Today's video highlights a variety of creative spaces like towering castles, modern convenience stores, cozy campgrounds, luxurious pools, and more. Players will be able to flex their creativity more than ever in their Creative Space, coming June 7!"

"The second half of the NGS 2nd Anniversary Event begins on May 10. Players will be able to exchange Seasonal Points at Xiemi's Seasonal Points Exchange Shop for extra Duel Quest-Boost Augment Capsules. Taitai's Specu Rappy, the Grand Award winner of the Rappy Design Contest, will appear in-game to commemorate the 2nd Anniversary of NGS. Players can put their skills to the test during the ARKS Records. There will also be special Daily Tasks, Weekly Tasks, and Limited-time Tasks with NGS 2nd SP Scratch Tickets as rewards!"

"The Limited-time Quest: A Wasteland Interception will be available for one week only, starting on May 10! This 24-player quest features back-to-back battles with the Urgent Quest boss enemies Dustyl Vera and Renus Vera. They've been upgraded to Megalotix, so watch out for their hard-hitting attacks! Completing the quest will net players Seasonal Points and Augment Capsules designed to give a boost in Duel Quests, and required items to unlock Potential Lv. 6. The 8-star-Rarity Revita weapon series will also drop, so log in with 23 of your closest friends and stomp these boss enemies together! By completing the quest, players can earn Star Gems and the Title: Fresh Grass. To celebrate the 2nd anniversary of NGS, Revival AC Scratch Ticket: 2nd Anniv Thankful is also coming May 10th. It's full of popular PSO2-spec accessories, hairstyles, and Emotes."

"Limited-time Quest: Dazzling Chaos Suppression Op '23 will begin on May 24. This is a renewed version of the quest of the same name that was available for a limited time in the past. Last time, only Aelio and Retem enemies joined the fight, but this time, Kvaris and Stia enemies will be coming as backup, making the quest even more lively. Quartz Skodin, which is usually only encountered in Neusen Plant, is guaranteed to make an appearance! Captan may also grace players with their presence at the end of the quest. Players can gain Seasonal Points as well as Star Gems and the Limited-time Title: Lush Spring."