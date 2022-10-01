Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis To Have Playable TwitchCon Demo

SEGA announced this week that they will be giving TwitchCon attendees a chance to try out Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis. The team will basically have a sample of the game for you to try out in case you've never played the game before, and those who do the demo will have a chance to receive a free PSO2: NGS t-shirt and a code to redeem in-game items featuring Sonic The Hedgehog. Something fun to do and free swag to snag in case you're there.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, the latest chapter in the Phantasy Star Online 2 series, is here at last! It's time to jump into adventures beyond imagination! This new adventure takes place on a vast open field! Up to 32 people can enjoy the adventure in a new world with beautifully evolved graphics! The simple and intuitive controls developed in the series up to now have also evolved! A new dimension of battle with a variety of powerful enemies awaits! The new actions Photon Dash and Photon Glide allow you to traverse across the vast open field with ease! Of course, the ultimate in character creation has also evolved. Create your own main character that will be unique throughout the world, and head out to a new adventure!

Set 1,000 years after the events of Phantasy Star Online 2, PSO2: NGS takes place on Halpha, a planet on which ARKS (soldiers of the Oracle colony fleet in the Phantasy Star Online 2 series) are locked in a battle for dominance against the mysterious DOLLS. PSO2: NGS features new and improved action combat and character customization, allowing for more flexibility and expression than ever before. Choosing from four unique races and eight classes, players can join forces with other operatives to experience unforgettable battles and boss fights in brand new locales, with an emphasis on flowing, flashy mobility to conquer and explore sprawling open environments. Players will be able to do all of this with friends on both PC (Steam / Windows 10 / Epic Games Store), Xbox One and PlayStation 4 thanks to cross-platform play.