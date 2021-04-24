Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Will Hold A Closed Beta In May

SEGA revealed their plans this week to hold a closed beta for Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis on May 14th. The event will take place on PC and run through May 16th, as you can currently register to take part in the event through the Xbox Insider Hub App. Those who join in to play the beta will receive a participation reward, which they will be given at a later date. What's more, as part of the ramp-up to it, current PSO2 players can play now to experience several new events including new quests, rewards, and more. We have the details behind those events for you below.

Phantasy Star Online 2 also welcomes two new quests. Final Battle: Space-time Interstice is a new Ultimate Quest that has players challenge the Primordial Darkness. Only senior-ranking Arks (those above level 90 on both Main and Sub – Class) should attempt this mission, as it is to be done solo.

Fire has broken out in the City Area of the ARKS Ship, and all available operatives must respond, as some citizens remain unaccounted for in the tumult. A rescue effort is being mounted, and the Swirling Inferno On The ARKS Ship must be extinguished to prevent further damage or loss of life. In addition, Officer Cofy will provide you with Rescue Guns; engineered to be more effective against Flaming Detritus, which should be suppressed to ensure the safety of trapped citizens. It is anticipated that there are quite a few citizens in need of aid, so this Urgent Quest will be repeatable. Falspawn and other enemies of ARKS creep amongst the ruins to harass the survivors and further fan the flames. Destroy them and you may find they've picked up a thing or two amongst the wreckage.

This quest is available on Ultra Hard, though only to veteran ARKS who have achieved Level 85 on both a Main and Sub Class. You will have failed this quest should you exceed the time limit of 60 minutes. Embrace the nostalgia of the Xbox One PSO2 CBT or the Windows 10 launch by using one of these two platforms to connect to Phantasy Star Online 2 Global and you may receive special rewards! Participants will receive special rewards when meeting login requirements while using either the Windows 10 or Xbox One platform during the campaign period. Participants will receive special rewards for completing Recommended Quests while using either the Windows 10 or Xbox One platform during the campaign period.