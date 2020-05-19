Phantasy Star Online 2 Will Drop On PC On May 27th

SEGA announced this morning that Phantasy Star Online 2 will be making its way to PC as the Action RPG will drop on May 27th. This version of the game is everything you could hope for and more as it includes a complete version of the 2012 title with all the updates and bonus content added to it over the years. Not to mention a few additional features to make the PC version pop. On top of that, the company announced the first in-game collaboration to come to North America with Hatsune Miku! These are special items that will be made available starting today on Xbox One in the Scratch Ticket Terminal. You can use Arks Cash Scratch Tickets to get clothing and accessories tht are exclusive collaborations from Hatsune Miku, Megurine Luka, as well as Kagamine Rin & Len. Here's a little more form the company about the PC version.

"We're thrilled to announce the long-awaited arrival on PC," said Fred White, PSO2 TEAM North America's Head of Marketing. "There's a loud and passionate PC fanbase who has been patiently waiting for the North American version – we can't wait to welcome them in. There will be login bonuses waiting for them with more surprises planned in the coming months." The North American version of Phantasy Star Online 2 includes fully localized text and character voices in English, spanning three years of content. In addition to the immersive original PSO2 story, the NA version also features the most-up-to-date balancing and quality-of-life improvements from the Japanese service. Players can choose from four races and nine classes while tackling various missions. They can also take a break from questing by playing one of the many Casino mini-games, chilling in the Alliance Quarters, competing in the new ARKS League or attending all-new live stage events. And for the first time they will be able to do all of this with friends on both PC and Xbox One thanks to cross-platform play.