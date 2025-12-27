Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kinetic Games, Phasmophobia

Phasmophobia Holding New Winter's Jest Holiday Event

Do you need some holiday cheer with your horror game? Phasmophobia is holding its own Winter's Jest holiday event right now

Article Summary Phasmophobia launches the Winter's Jest holiday event, live until January 6, 2026.

Face Krampus, spooky challenges, and festive objectives in this limited-time horror update.

Earn unique in-game rewards by completing contracts, objectives, and finding Krampus’ jack-in-the-boxes.

Experience immersive 4-player co-op gameplay, ghost types, and advanced voice recognition features.

Indie game developer and publisher Kinetic Games has a new event happening in Phasmophobia, as you can jump into the Winter's Jest holiday event. Adding a bit of holiday spirit to the horror experience, you'll be able to play this limited-time event until January 6, 2026, featuring Krampus as the main threat to this content. Enjoy the trailer here before you and your friends take on the challenge.

Winter's Jest

As the weather grows colder, and the nights darker, Krampus returns and with him comes Winter's Jest, Phasmophobia's annual winter in-game event. Like last year's Winter's Jest, Krampus' wrath will be felt throughout the game and challenge Ghost Hunters. Your task, as a community, will be to successfully complete contracts and optional objectives as well as other goals such as locating Krampus' jack-in-the-box items to earn in-game rewards. However, this year, something new awaits you on the doorstep of the event maps…

Phasmophobia

Phasmophobia is a 4-player, online co-op, psychological horror game. You and your team of paranormal investigators will enter haunted locations filled with paranormal activity and try to gather as much evidence as you can. Use your ghost-hunting equipment to find and record evidence to sell on to a ghost removal team.

Immersive Experience: Realistic graphics and sounds as well as a minimal user interface ensure a totally immersive experience that will keep you on your toes.

Realistic graphics and sounds as well as a minimal user interface ensure a totally immersive experience that will keep you on your toes. Unique Ghosts: Identify over 20 different ghost types, each with unique traits, personalities, and abilities to make each investigation feel different from the last.

Identify over 20 different ghost types, each with unique traits, personalities, and abilities to make each investigation feel different from the last. Equipment: Use well-known ghost-hunting equipment such as EMF Readers, Spirit Boxes, Thermometers, and Night Vision Cameras to find clues and gather as much paranormal evidence as you can. Find Cursed Possessions that grant information or abilities in exchange for your sanity.

Use well-known ghost-hunting equipment such as EMF Readers, Spirit Boxes, Thermometers, and Night Vision Cameras to find clues and gather as much paranormal evidence as you can. Find Cursed Possessions that grant information or abilities in exchange for your sanity. Full Voice Recognition: The Ghosts are listening! Use your actual voice to interact with the Ghosts through Ouija Boards and EVP Sessions using a Spirit Box.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!