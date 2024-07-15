Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Pheromosa, pokemon, Ultra Beasts

Pheromosa Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Inbound Event

Defeat Pheromosa in Tier Five Raids using these counters during the Inbound from Ultra Space event centered on Pokémon GO Fest 2024.

The June, July, and August season of Pokémon GO, titled Shared Skies, has begun. It now continues with a Pokémon GO Fest 2024-focused slate of Ultra Beasts. We will see Guzzlord, Nihilego, Celesteela, Kartana, Stakataka, Blacephalon, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Xurkitree, Articuno, and Incarnate Forme Tornadus in Tier Five Raids, while Mega Swampert and Mega Aggron return to Mega Raids. In addition to that, we will see Shadow Entei get its chance to shine in Shadow Raids during weekends. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Pheromosa, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Pheromosa Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Pheromosa counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Shadow Salamence: Fire Fang, Fly

Shadow Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird

Mega Salamence: Fire Fang, Fly

Enamorous: Fairy Wind, Fly

Mega Pidgeot: Gust, Brave Bird

Yveltal: Gust, Oblivion Wing

Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Pheromosa with efficiency.

Salamence: Fire Fang, Fly

Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird

Braviary: Air Slash, Fly

Purified Apex Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast++

Hisuian Braviary: Air Slash, Brave Bird

Galarian Articuno: Psycho Cut, Brave Bird

Staraptor: Gust, Fly

Incarnate Forme Tornadus: Air Slash, Hurricane

Therian Forme Tornadus: Gust, Hurricane

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Drill Peck

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Pheromosa can be defeated by a single Trainer who comes in at the top of their game, but it will be a difficult fight. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Pheromosa will have a CP of 1624 in normal weather conditions and 2030 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

