Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Receives New Improvement Update

Six years after its initial release, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy has been given an update with some content and improvements

New gallery lets players enjoy music, view art, and create dramatic courtroom scenes.

Added Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese language support for wider access.

Features like Episode Selection, Story Mode, and Auto-Play enhance gameplay flexibility.

Capcom has launched a new update for Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy this week, adding some new content for those who own the game and additional content for those who might not yet have it. It's an interesting update to get, considering the game has been out for six years, but we're not going to argue with free content for any title in the franchise. This includes the addition of a new gallery to the game that includes the ability to listen to music, check out art, and relive scenes from the various cases. As well as new language support for Latin America, Episode Selection, and Auto-Play if you need the scenes to play like a TV series without hitting the button. We have more details for you below.

Fall 2025 Updates

Newly Added Languages

Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese support for both text and voice!

The All-New Gallery

Music Player: Listen to tracks from the trilogy and select songs from the special arrangement album.

Listen to tracks from the trilogy and select songs from the special arrangement album. Art Gallery: Browse official illustrations, character artwork, and event scenes from all three games.

Browse official illustrations, character artwork, and event scenes from all three games. Scene Creator: Pose characters, combine animations, and build your own dramatic courtroom showdowns!

More Features

Episode Selection: Select any chapter or episode instantly and jump right into the action.

Select any chapter or episode instantly and jump right into the action. Story Mode: Let the game progress automatically so you can enjoy the story at your own pace.

Let the game progress automatically so you can enjoy the story at your own pace. Auto-Play: Let the dialogue play automatically so you can follow the story hands-free!

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

The classic courtroom adventure series that has sold over 6.7 million copies worldwide is finally here. Become Phoenix Wright and experience the thrill of battle as you fight to save your innocent clients in a court of law. Play all 14 episodes, spanning the first three games, in one gorgeous collection. Solve the intriguing mysteries behind each case and witness the final truth for yourself!

