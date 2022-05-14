Piccolo Finally Shines In Dragon Ball Super CG: Ultimate Squad

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

We move on to a part of the Yellow section of Ultimate Squad that has a bit of a sub-focus. Most of this section deals with the Cell Saga, but there will also be a focus-within-a-focus about Piccolo during the Cell Saga that plays out over this Leader as well as some other cards, telling the tale of Piccolo's fusions. When Ultimate Squad was first announced, the artwork used featured Super Saiyan Goku and Piccolo, creating the expectation that Piccolo would have a major feature in this set. That has turned out to be true. This Piccolo Leader features incredible artwork of the iconic Namekian. The Leader Front shows Piccolo removing his weighted clothes, which was always a huge indication that shit was about to turn up. Then, the Awaken Side of the Leader shows a bulked-up Piccolo ready to take on Cell.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.