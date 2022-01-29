PID Games Becomes Publishers For Fireball Wizard

PID Games revealed this week that they will be taking over publishing duties on the ginTronic indie retro title Fireball Wizard. If you haven't had a chance to check out this game yet, this is a retro arcade platformer that will have you running around as an adventuring wizard across four different worlds with over 40 levels to explore. You'll head around and clear out enemies across the lands, including using your amazing powers to bring down the big bosses and find all the secrets they're protecting. The game will have nine unlockable characters to help you along the way as well. You can find out more about the game below as we now wait to find out about a release date.

­ Lands of Wizardonia are invaded by evil spirits. Many are the supernatural creatures, coming from the hordes led by dreadful bosses, to threaten these once so peaceful lands. Only magic can free Wizardonia, and you play as the only wizard able to achieve such a quest, Harry. But he won't be able to do it alone, it's up to you to unlock the 9 characters who will join the fight on his side. Fireball Wizard is a lovingly crafted retro arcade platformer. Blast your way through 4 worlds and 40+ levels to defeat the big bosses and find all the secrets. Unlock power and health as you go to help you face the challenges ahead. You start as Harry the Wizard, tasked with freeing the once peaceful land of Wizardonia from the clutches of evil. Unlock 9 playable wizards as you go and find over 40+ hidden areas full of gold to help you on your noble quest. Beautiful Pixel Art: Every level has been hand crafted and many hidden details await.

4 different worlds to explore and blast your way through.

40+ levels to beat with varying challenges and design.

9 unlockable playable characters.

More than 40 secret areas full of gold to discover and a secret code to decipher.

Built in speed running mode.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Fireball Wizard (1st Trailer) (https://youtu.be/f4NLwas6u4U)