Pinball FX Reveals Multiple New Tables Including The Twilight Zone Zen Studios has more content coming to Pinball FX, which will include new tables for The Twilight Zone and Crypt of the NecroDancer.

Developer and publisher Zen Studios announced several new tables are coming to the Steam version of Pinball FX, including five brand-new titles on the way. The three big ones that strand out from the pack are the Godzilla vs. Kong, The Twilight Zone, and the Crypt of the NecroDancer tables. More importantly, they are remastering a number of tables that will be included in a new update, giving players a better look at some classic they had released. We got more info on all of them below.

New Pinball FX Tables

We have more than 20 new tables coming to Steam! Dive into the shadows of the big city, explore ancient, secret tombs, and hunt for treasure on the Secrets and Shadows Pack, explore the mansion on The Addams Family, or travel to distant words, prove your honor and cunning on three amazing tables of the Gearbox Pinball Pack … and more! With the Steam release of the game on April 13, five more tables will make their debut in the game. Dive into the stunning atmosphere of the Godzilla vs. Kong Pinball Pack, everyone's favorite Twilight Zone, and a table with a new concept and mechanics: Crypt of the NecroDancer Pinball!

Remastered Tables

Legacy tables reloaded! In our library, every legacy table has been updated with the latest iteration of Pro Physics and enhanced with upgraded visuals to give you the smoothest pinball experience. Don't worry if you can't find your favorites in the library yet; they will come at a later date in the future. Build your dream game room! Build up your own customizable 3D playroom with collectible items unlocked by playing. Display your pinball mastery by achieving the unique table awards and displaying them in the PinHall!

Events & Tournaments

Compete with other members of the community in user-generated tournaments or official events for trophies you can display in your game room!

Cabinet Mode

Thanks to your feedback during the Early Access period, we upgraded our cabinet mode to give you a smoother experience on your own digital cabinet!

"Pinball FX is digital pinball evolved. Get the highest score on tables inspired by the biggest brands in entertainment. New tables arrive frequently! Discover brand new exclusive tables created for Pinball FX, or find your favorites among more than 80 unique and visually enhanced favorites from Zen's extensive digital pinball library. Relive the most iconic moments from entertainment powerhouses like Indiana Jones, Star Wars, Marvel, Universal Studios, and many more. Enjoy accurate re-creations of the most famous pinball machines of all time with Williams Pinball, or have fun with Zen's original creations. Build up your own customizable 3D playroom with collectible items unlocked by playing. Enjoy digital pinball at its finest, as Pinball FX brings you the most advanced simulation in pinball with Pro Physics for every table in the library, 4K HDR visuals, and ray tracing."