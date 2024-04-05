Posted in: Games, Pinball, Pinball FX, Video Games, Zen Studios | Tagged: battlestar galactica, knight rider, xena

Pinball FX Reveals Xena, Battlestar Galactica, & Knight Rider Tables

Zen Studios has multiple new tables on the way to FX Pinball, as franchises like Xena and Battlestar Galactica are on the way.

Zen Studios revealed several new tables on the way to Pinball FX this May, as we're getting some classic IPs added to the roster of games. The game has built up a library of titles that have ties to famous franchises, and the next selection will be no different as you'll see tables for Xena: Warrior Princess, Battlestar Galactica, and Knight Rider, all part of a Universal TV package. Each one has its own distinct themes and challenges that are tuned to each series, which will give those who remember those shows some distinct nostalgia vibes as you're taken on a journey through memorable moments. We have more information about all three tables for you here and the promo trailer, as they will be added on May 16, 2024.

Pinball FX – May 2024 Tables

Universal Pinball TV Classics joins over a hundred unique pinball tables in Pinball FX, including others inspired by timeless NBCUniversal franchises and properties, like Jurassic World, Back to The Future, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, and JAWS.

Knight Rider Pinball: Sit behind the wheel and use K.I.T.T.'s superior technology to face off against the greatest threats on the road like K.A.R.R. Punch the Turbo Boost, activate Super Pursuit Mode, and engage Auto Cruise to let the table play automatically!

Xena: Warrior Princess Pinball: In a time of ancient gods, warlords and kings, a land in turmoil cried out for a hero. Join Xena, the mighty princess, as she fights epic villains Callisto, Ares, and Caesar with the help of her friends Gabrielle and Joxer.

Battlestar Galactica Pinball: Take control of the Battlestar Galactica and keep humanity one step ahead of the Cylon threat. Keep them at bay by fighting space battles and resisting subterfuge. You must keep everyone alive and reach the final goal: Earth. So say we all.

