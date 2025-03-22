Posted in: Games, MapleStory, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: demon slayer

MapleStory Launches New Demon Slayer Crossover Event

Several characters from the Demon Slayer franchise have arrived in MapleStory, as they have a new month-long event happening now

Article Summary Join the Demon Slayer crossover in MapleStory and play as Tanjiro, Zenitsu, or Inosuke until April 28.

Level up with Tanjiro's Journal event and earn rewards through Progress and Mission Journal tasks.

Battle enemies with Zenitsu and Inosuke's Maple Expedition to unlock Master Label skills.

Engage in Demon Slayer mini-games for rewards, but Tanjiro job characters can't participate.

Nexon dropped a brand new collaboration in MapleStory this week, as Demon Slayer fans can take part in an all-new event. As you can see here from the trailer, several characters from the franchise have popped into the game for you to play as, giving you a chance to fight with Tanjiro Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, and Inosuke Hashibira, among others, until April 28. We have more details of the event below.

MapleStory x Demon Slayer

Players can create a character with the limited-time Tanjiro job and embark on an adventure in Maple World. As the character's level increases, players can acquire and use skills such as Water Breathing and Hinokami Kagura. Additionally, various crossover items will be available in the in-game item shop, including character outfits, androids, pets, and chairs. When Maplers sit on the chairs, they can enjoy a recreation of a scene from the anime.

Tanjiro's Journal – A Tanjiro-exclusive event that allows players to level up their character by completing missions. The event is divided into a Progress Journal and a Mission Journal, enabling players to progress and collect rewards individually.

A Tanjiro-exclusive event that allows players to level up their character by completing missions. The event is divided into a Progress Journal and a Mission Journal, enabling players to progress and collect rewards individually. Zenitsu and Inosuke's Maple Expedition – Maplers can fight enemies together and, by accepting the target quest, earn the Master Label skills for Zenitsu and Inosuke. Once players have accumulated skills, they must defeat enemies near their level on the field. Every time 100 enemies are defeated, Zenitsu or Inosuke will appear and use the skill Beast Breathing Fifth Fang: Crazy Cutting to attack enemies on the field.

Maplers can fight enemies together and, by accepting the target quest, earn the Master Label skills for Zenitsu and Inosuke. Once players have accumulated skills, they must defeat enemies near their level on the field. Every time 100 enemies are defeated, Zenitsu or Inosuke will appear and use the skill Beast Breathing Fifth Fang: Crazy Cutting to attack enemies on the field. Mini-Games – Players can challenge the Demon Slayer Training Test and Kanao's Coin Flip Challenge, both based on a scene from the anime. Reward items accumulate based on a cumulative score and the number of participants in the games. Note: The Tanjiro job character is not eligible to participate in these minigames.

