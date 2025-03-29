Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged:

Tour de France 2025 & Pro Cycling Manager 25 Announced For June

Aside from being released on the same day, both Tour de France 2025 and Pro Cycling Manager 25 have both moved to Unreal Engine 5

Article Summary Tour de France 2025 & Pro Cycling Manager 25 hit Unreal Engine 5 for stunning realism.

Both games release June 5, 2025, with TDF25 available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Tour de France 2025 offers enhanced landscapes and realistic cycling challenges.

Pro Cycling Manager 25 elevates cycling simulation with better graphics and weather effects.

Developer Cyanide Studio and publisher Nacon revealed both Tour de France 2025 and Pro Cycling Manager 25 will be released on the same day. The team took time this week to show off both games, as they have made their way onto Unreal Engine 5 for a better experience in both cycling titles. We have the video here showing off how they look, as PCM25 will be release donly for PC, while TDF25 will be out on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, on June 5, 2025.

Tour de France 2025

The official Tour de France game goes to the next level! Thanks to the Unreal Engine 5, the roads of the Grande Boucle and other iconic races have been brought to life in a whole new way. With completely reworked landscapes and more realistic lighting effects, the Tour de France experience has never been so close to reality. The memorable sites of this discipline are even more faithfully represented: Champs-Elysées, Trouée d'Arenberg, Mont Ventoux, Mur de Huy and many others are to be rediscovered and visited in Tour de France 2025. In Tour de France 2025, you can now create your own private games and challenge your friends directly on the roads. Create your own settings and game options, choose the type of stage you want and the length of the race, and prove your supremacy on any fields. Whether it's a stage win or a fight for the Yellow Jersey, every race is the perfect opportunity to show off your skills against the opponents of your choice.

Pro Cycling Manager 25

Pro Cycling Manager 25 enters in a new era! With a switch to Unreal Engine 5, the game now benefits from a much more realistic representation of cycling and even higher graphics quality, for an even more immersive experience. Rediscover the roads of the Tour de France, the Vuelta, the Classics and the Monuments in a whole new light. With completely reworked landscapes and more realistic lighting effects, the Pro Cycling Manager experience has never been so close to reality. In addition to these elements, the representation of rain has been improved with ground puddles and reflections, promising a whole new experience under the weather during your sessions in Paris-Roubaix, Liège Bastogne Liège and many other races.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!