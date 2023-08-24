Posted in: Games, Pinball FX, Video Games, Zen Studios | Tagged: star trek, Star Trek: The Next Generation

Pinball FX To Add Williams Pinball: Star Trek: The Next Generation

Pinball FX will be adding a classic Williams Pinball title to their lineup as you'll get to play Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Zen Studios has an exciting addition for Pinball FX, as sci-fi fans will get a chance to play a virtual version of Williams Pinball: Star Trek: The Next Generation. This is a pretty good remake of the original table made by Williams, complete with all the sounds and reactions from the inner mechanics as you play. With the added content of having virtual ships and asteroids fly around the table for bonus content as you play. Which is kind of weird seeing Romulan and Cardassian ships fly over as you play, but the table is about as faithful a recreation as you can get. We have more info on it below, as you can get the TNG table for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

"Embark on an interstellar journey as you navigate the treacherous pinball cosmos. Williams Pinball: Star Trek: The Next Generation offers both a digital recreation of the iconic Williams pinball table and an enhanced version that brings the table to life like never before, featuring additional 3D objects, 3D animation of beloved Star Trek ships, and various special effects complete with asteroid explosions! Whether you're a lifelong Trekkie or a curious cadet venturing into the Star Trek universe for the first time, this release promises an unparalleled pinball voyage. Williams Pinball: Star Trek: The Next Generation is available anywhere you enjoy playing Pinball FX for $9.99. It can also be found in the Pinball Pass table library with a subscription of $14.99 a month, offering a galaxy of pinball experiences to discover!"

"Discover brand new exclusive tables created for Pinball FX, or find your favorites among more than 40 unique and visually enhanced favorites from Zen's extensive digital pinball library. Relive the most iconic moments from entertainment powerhouses like Indiana Jones, Star Wars, Universal Studios, and many more. Enjoy accurate re-creations of the most famous pinball machines of all time with Williams Pinball, or have fun with Zen's original creations. New tables arrive frequently! Build up your own customizable 3D playroom with collectible items unlocked by playing. Enjoy digital pinball at its finest as Pinball FX brings you the most advanced simulation in pinball with Pro Physics for every table in the library, 4K HDR visuals, and ray tracing."

