Pinball M Reveals New Original Horror Table: Camp Bloodbrook

Can you survive a night at Camp Bloodbrook? The latest original pinball table for Pinball M will arrive in late October

Article Summary Pinball M's new horror table, Camp Bloodbrook, debuts on October 24, 2024.

Inspired by '80s slasher films, expect horror and thrilling pinball challenges.

Features nightly scavenger hunts, deadly hide and seek, and a 2-stage Wizard Mode.

Zen Studios’ Pinball M offers fearsome tables including Dead by Daylight and Chucky.

Zen Studios has a new original pinball game coming to Pinball M in time for Halloween, as they revealed their new horror table: Camp Bloodbrook. The game clearly takes inspiration from a number of slasher flicks from the '80s, especially Friday The 13th, but changed just enough to where it's not breaking any copyrights. You can read up more about the table below and check out the introduction trailer above, as the game will be released as DLC content for the free pinball title on October 24, 2024.

Camp Bloodbrook

Tilt into terror with Zen Studios' Camp Bloodbrook, a horrifying new pinball table designed to scare even the most fearless players. Travel back in time to the classic '80s with Jacob Wells, the "Wellbound", and utilize every ounce of your pinball skills to escape. Determine if the campfire stories told here are pure fiction or if they were written in blood all along.

Nightly scavenger hunts! Did you hear something in the woods? It's probably nothing…

Compete against our skilled counselors in hide and seek. Competition here is DEADLY serious.

Homesick already? We hope your flipper aim is true — otherwise, you'll never leave…

Wade out to our lovely lake in a canoe, but beware of the stirring water.

Participate in a 2-stage Wizard Mode where evil never sleeps for long.

Pinball M

Pinball M, the horror variant of Pinball FX from Zen Studios, brings fear and terror to the pinball table, including collaborations with the genre's most iconic properties and characters, including Dead by Daylight™️, Duke Nukem, Chucky, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, System Shock, and The Thing. Prove your skills on the most badass, sinister, and gory tables ever brought to life. Features of Pinball M include Zen Studios' ultimate pinball simulation, thrilling competition, a library of brand-new DLCs, and original content packs that keep the terror alive.

