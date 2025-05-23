Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Pine Hearts, Secret Mode

Pine Hearts Has Joined Secret Mode's Library Of Cozy Titles

After having been released for exactly one year, Pine Hearts has a new publisher, moving into the library of titles for Secret Mode

Article Summary Pine Hearts finds a new home with Secret Mode, joining their collection of cozy indie games for all ages.

No changes are planned for Pine Hearts on PC and Nintendo Switch as it prepares for a mobile launch soon.

Fresh features like side-quest tracking and a mini-map will debut on mobile, later arriving on other platforms.

Experience Tyke's heartfelt adventure at Pine Hearts Caravan Park, filled with friendship, puzzles, and memories.

Indie game developer Hyper Luminal Games has come together with Secret Mode to confirm that Pine Hearts is now a part of their library of games. Essentially, nothing is changing for the game on either PC or Nintendo Switch for the time being, but the team is planning a release for mobile devices. The version for iOS and Android will be tweaked and adjusted for those platforms, while also adding new items such as side-quest tracking and a mini-map, which will eventually be released for free on PC and console. No date has been given for those versions yet, but you can check out more in the latest trailer here.

PIne Hearts

Welcome to Pine Hearts Caravan Park! As Tyke, hop into your hiking boots and explore the paths and rivers of this cozy little world. Rummage around the park and find handy tools that will help you on your journey as you fill out your trusty hillwalking journal. Rediscover memories of Tyke's time in the park many summers ago and unearth the heartfelt story of his childhood. Every inch of the park has little surprises waiting for you to discover! Pine Hearts is a warm, thoughtful game about love, life, memories, and family. It tells a story of the loss of a family member with tenderness and care, but please be aware of this subject matter before playing the game. Pine Hearts takes the item-based progression of Zelda, combines it with Souls-like level design, and wraps it all up in a wholesome aesthetic with a focus on puzzles, not combat.

An introduction to Tyke and the start of his journey in Pine Hearts Caravan Park.

Meet other campers, make friends, have cookouts and maybe even help to track down a mysterious monster in the woods.

Gather wood for campfires, munch marshmallows, pet dogs, and learn how to grill the perfect burger.

Jump into Tyke's childhood memories as he reflects on times he spent in the park with his father.

