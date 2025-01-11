Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Pirates VR: Jolly Roger, Split Light Studio, VRKiwi

Pirates VR: Jolly Roger Arrives On Multiple Platforms This Week

A new pirate adventure aweaits you in VR, as Pirates VR: Jolly Roger will be released next week for multiple platforms and headsets

Article Summary Experience pirate legend stories with an immersive VR adventure by Split Light Studio and VRKiwi.

Engage in swashbuckling combat, solving puzzles, and navigating treacherous Caribbean landscapes.

Explore ancient ruins, battle undead skeletons, and hunt treasures with a witty parrot companion.

Seamless VR gameplay lets you climb, swim, and swing in stunning worlds built with Unreal Engine.

VR developer Split Light Studio and publisher VRKiwi have confirmed the release date for Pirates VR: Jolly Roger, as we'll see it arrives in a few days. The game will take some of the most iconic stories of pirating from history and legends and put you into the middle of them as you fully interact as a member of the crew on a mysterious and cursed Caribbean island. We have more details and a trailer here, as the game arrives for SteamVR on January 14, followed by PSVR2 in Q2 2025.

Pirates VR: Jolly Roger

Pirates VR: Jolly Roger is a V-ARRR game that lets players live out their pirate fantasies as they explore cursed Caribbean islands in search of treasure and adventure. Delve into mysterious ruins, uncover dark secrets, face off against undead pirates, and fight your way through treacherous landscapes all while guided by your trusty, but sarcastic, parrot companion.

A Treasure Hunt Like No Other: Chart yer course through an open-world Caribbean island teeming with mystery and danger. Embark on a high-stakes adventure where every step uncovers new secrets, dangerous enemies, and untold riches.

Chart yer course through an open-world Caribbean island teeming with mystery and danger. Embark on a high-stakes adventure where every step uncovers new secrets, dangerous enemies, and untold riches. Swashbuckling Combat: Unleash yer inner buccaneer! Duel against cursed skeleton pirates and wild animals while wielding classic pirate weapons like flintlock pistols, cutlasses, and even magical artifacts.

Unleash yer inner buccaneer! Duel against cursed skeleton pirates and wild animals while wielding classic pirate weapons like flintlock pistols, cutlasses, and even magical artifacts. Clever Puzzles & Tricky Traps: Survive ancient traps and solve riddles to unlock treasures hidden deep within the island.

Survive ancient traps and solve riddles to unlock treasures hidden deep within the island. Feathered First Mate: No pirate should adventure alone! Your trusty parrot offers clever hints and comic relief as you navigate this treacherous island. Polly wants to take a crack(er) at your expense!

No pirate should adventure alone! Your trusty parrot offers clever hints and comic relief as you navigate this treacherous island. Polly wants to take a crack(er) at your expense! The Caribbean Brought to Life: From lush sun-drenched beaches to dark and foreboding caves, every environment is crafted with stunning attention to detail. Built with Unreal Engine, the world of Pirates VR: Jolly Roger will leave ye breathless.

From lush sun-drenched beaches to dark and foreboding caves, every environment is crafted with stunning attention to detail. Built with Unreal Engine, the world of Pirates VR: Jolly Roger will leave ye breathless. Immersive VR Gameplay: Climb up and rappel down cliffs, swim through underwater grottoes, and swing across dangerous chasms like a true pirate! The movement feels so real, ye'll be checking to see if you got a peg leg afterwards.

