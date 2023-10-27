Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Baltoro Games, Pixel Cafe

Pixel Cafe Will Now Be Released In Late November

Pixel Cafe has a brand new trailer as well as a confirmed release date for both consoles and PC, dropping in late November.

Indie game developer and publisher Baltoro Games confirmed their new game Pixel Cafe now has a proper release date. The team revealed with a brand new trailer that the game will come out on PC via Steam as well as all three major consoles on November 30. Enjoy the trailer below as we get a better look at the game and its storyline!

"Step into the digital world of Pixel Cafe. Part arcade time manager, part visual novel, Pixel Cafe is wholly fun. Experience the world as Pixel, a small-town barista with big dreams. As Pixel tends to her responsibilities at the local diner–serving customers and chatting with her different bosses–she begins to realize how memories of her family have influenced her small life in Karstok. Alongside Pixel, explore your city, work at new diners, and reflect on your history in Pixel Cafe! Upon leaving your family's home each morning, accompany Pixel through her day, waiting on customers and chatting with locals. Fulfill orders to unlock new recipes and manage multiple counters, mastering the rhythm of this time management sim."

"View your weekly schedule on your calendar so you'll never miss a shift. When it's time to clock out, head back home and use your earnings for some redecorating. Purchase new furniture and rearrange your layout to craft your dream home! Explore the world with Pixel as she interacts with those around her and reflects on her past. Told in a dual-narrative format, Pixel Cafe brings Pixel's story to life through her present day, as well as memories of her grandparents making their home in Karstok. Experience the development of this city and witness Pixel's cherished memories of a familial upbringing."

Something for everyone: Casual time management mechanics transform into intense arcade challenges, testing even the most experienced baristas.

A blast from the past: Pixel graphics evoke a retro feel, while modern management sim mechanics provide accessible and entertaining gameplay.

Take a break: Significant narrative beats and an interactive home design function offer a break from the bustle of restaurant life.

Room to grow: Ready to set off? Complete tasks at your current diner to unlock the next, interacting with new characters and blazing your trail along the way.

It's in the details: Pair your pixelated journey with an original soundtrack by renowned composer Arkadiusz Reikowski!

