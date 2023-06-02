Pixel Ripped 1978 Offers Second Vid Doc Ahead Of Release Check out Atari's latest video for the game Pixel Ripped 1978 as we will see it released in about two week's time.

Atari has released another video for Pixel Ripped 1978 this morning, offering up another behind-the-scenes look at the game. This time around, they make a bit of a comparison to the previous title as they explore what used to be in the game and how it compares to the current version. As well as how they did the 4th Wall breaking in this one and made it feel like it makes sense in the context of the content you're playing. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will drop on June 15th.

"In Pixel Ripped 1978, players will experience the magic and wonder of the blossoming video game industry during the golden age of home entertainment. Through the eyes of the game's protagonist, Dot, players will travel between dimensions as they play games within games, a multi-layered adventure full of retro classics, unreleased gems, and undiscovered easter eggs. The collaboration with Atari means even more retro gaming goodness, as players will even be able to explore the iconic Atari headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. Oozing classic arcade charm and boasting innovative mechanics sure to delight VR enthusiasts, Pixel Ripped 1978 calls back to the very genesis of gaming — a rich, colorful history where Atari takes center stage as the company that would ignite a multi-billion dollar industry. Blending the magic of decades past with today's technologically vibrant and diverse gaming landscape, Pixel Ripped 1978 uniquely showcases the fortitude and growth of the video game industry as we, the players, have grown with it."

Back to the Past, from the Future!: Take in the past to understand the future with dozens of multi-layered Atari easter eggs and nods to the way-back era that started it all.

Where No Man Has Gone Before: Explore an authentic recreation of the fabled Sunnyvale Atari studio and leave with your own tales!

Pure Authenticity: Enjoy an adventure full of friendly faces, characters, and retro games from Atari's library of classic favorites and rare treasures.

