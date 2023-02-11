PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe Will Arrive On Consoles This Year PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe will be getting a console release on top of PC whenever the game drops later this year.

Indie developer and publisher Q-Games announced this week that PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe will be coming to consoles as well as PC in 2023. The game had already been announced for Steam and the Epic Games Store, but now, all three major consoles will join the list for the yet-to-be-announced date. If you haven't seen the game yet, you and up to three other players will be collecting trash in a frantic set of levels and mini-games as you attempt to clean up the streets of Junktown. We got more info on the game for you below, along with he latest trailer, as we now sit around and wait for the release date to be revealed.

"In PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe, players take on the role of the Scrappers, a team of humanoid trash collectors in a not-so-distant future. The goal is to clean up a city overrun with trash following the end of humanity. Trash means cash in Junktown, with rival squads attempting to interfere and bag the rewards for themselves. With cross-platform online multiplayer support for up to 4 players and the option for local co-op, PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe provides multiple exciting play modes alongside a series of frantic mini-games. Players are encouraged to compete against the clock to collect as much garbage as possible. The higher the stack, the bigger the bonus, with a huge selection of characters, weapons, and truck parts to unlock."

5 vibrant areas to explore with over 25 stages.

Local and online multiplayer for up to 4 players.

Cross-platform multiplayer support.

Multiple fighting styles with a variety of melee and ranged weapons to unlock.

Weapon drops make no two playthroughs the same.

Over 100 unique custom truck parts to discover.

Wide variety of unique Scrappers to recruit for your roster.

Frantic mini-games with head-to-head modes.

Pop art cyberpunk world that draws inspiration from real-world Japan.