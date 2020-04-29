Pixonic Announces A Remastered War Robots Is Going Mobile

Pixonic announced this week that they are releasing a remastered version of War Robots coming to iOS and Android. The game is currently being worked on and is set to be released sometime in the Fall of 2020. The game was originally released back in 2014, as you got a multiplayer PvP real-time third-person shooter where you basically got to play a MechWarrior/BattleTech game on mobile devices. The game did pretty well for itself and got a number of updates and expansion. But at a certain point, the content and the appeal kind of wore off on people and the game slowly faded away. But it looks like we'll be getting a new version which will have fully remastered animations, textures, and geometry for all 58 robots and weapons, as well as 100+ modified VFX. They're throwing in four revamped maps with the Canyon, Valley, Moon, and Powerplant, as well as improved lighting on eight maps, and updated UI elements.

War Robots is the biggest shooter game about giant robots that fits into your pocket. Join epic PvP battles against rivals from all over the world and show them who's the smartest, fastest, toughest pilot around! Prepare for surprise attacks, intricate tactical maneuvers and other tricks up enemies' sleeves. Destroy! Capture! Upgrade! Become stronger — and prove yourself as the best mech commander in the War Robots online universe! War Robots set new trends in the tactical shooter genre when it was first released, with War Robots Remastered also taking advantage of new technology to ensure that the game is fully armed with state-of-the-art mobile graphics. Players will see significant improvements to the robots, terrain, and weapon effects.

We probably won't hear or see much from the game until we get to the summer, so for now, we'll keep an ear to the ground to see if they change anything from the original beyond improvements.