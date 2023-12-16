Posted in: Games, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: pj masks, PJ Masks: Power Heroes, PJ Masks: Power Heroes - Mighty Alliance

PJ Masks: Power Heroes – Mighty Alliance Announced For 2024

Outright Games as another new video game on the way based ona TV show as we're getting PJ Masks: Power Heroes - Mighty Alliance next year.

Article Summary Outright Games announces PJ Masks: Power Heroes - Mighty Alliance for 2024.

Sequel to the 2021 game, featuring a brand new original story and adventure.

Newly introduced characters from PJ Masks: Mighty Alliance to be playable.

Continued collaboration with eOne, aiming for an accessible game for young players.

Outright Games revealed another video game is on the way involving a kid's TV show as PJ Masks: Power Heroes – Mighty Alliance will arrive in 2024. The game will take the characters from the popular series and bring you a title based on their universe with a totally original story. Beyond the details below, no screenshots or footage was released, which is on par with how Outright tends to reveal information about new games. So for now, we'll just have to wait and see what happens.

PJ Masks: Power Heroes – Mighty Alliance

This is the second time Outright Games will partner with eOne, Hasbro's global entertainment studio, to develop a PJ Masks game. In 2021, Outright Games released PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night. a side-scrolling action-adventure game, where fans could play as the night-time heroes Catboy, Owlette and Gekko as they travel across the city (and solar system) to defeat their most mischievous villains. This brand new PJ Masks game teases new playable fan-favourite characters from the PJ Masks: Mighty Alliance series, so little heroes everywhere can suit up for an all-new adventure! PJ Masks premiered on Disney Junior in 2015 and follows the adventures of the PJ Masks – a trio of ordinary children by day and masked superheroes by night. In 2023 the continuation series PJ Masks: Mighty Alliance was launched and continued to follow the adventures of Catboy, Owlette and Gekko, while introducing new diverse hero characters, Newton Star, An Yu, Ice Cub, Bastet, Lilyfay and Armadylan.

"We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Hasbro and return to the colourful world of PJ Masks in a brand new and original video game," said Stephanie Malham, COO at Outright Games. "This brand provides a wonderful opportunity to create a dynamic and fun game and we're hugely excited to use our expertise to create a fully-accessible game for the very youngest players."

