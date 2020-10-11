Planet Coaster: Console Edition Receives A New Dev Diary

As Planet Coaster: Console Edition slowly makes its way toward a release date, Frontier Developments have released a new dev diary. The team has already released a couple of these as back in August they had you Met the Makers at Frontier who were working on this version of the game, and then in September, the team showed off the process of bringing the game to console with Expanding the Experience. This time around they're giving us the essential grand tour of options as they highlight the different Ways To Play. You can check out the video at the bottom and see the new tutorial system, challenges, UI, and more. We're still waiting on them to give us an official release date as the game is currently earmarked for the "Holidays" without a proper timeframe. We're guessing late-November at this point to go with Cyber Monday.

Surprise and delight crowds as you build the coaster park of your dreams and manage a truly living world with unparalleled attention to detail. Whatever your skill level, bring your ideas to life. Take advantage of Blueprints to quickly place over 700 pre-made objects, including coasters, facilities and scenery; build from the ground up with detailed piece-by-piece construction; or transform the ground itself with terrain-altering tools. Running your park is just as easy. Guests react in realtime as you set prices, place scenery, and install exciting new attractions. Keep them entertained so attendance figures – and profits – skyrocket. Looking for inspiration? Discover the Frontier Workshop and harness the world's best designs in your expanding empire. Download coasters, scenery, buildings, and entire parks, or grow a following by uploading your own creations. From stunning firework displays to sprawling cruise ships, there's no limit to the creativity.