Planet Of Lana Will Arrive On PC & Xbox In Spring 2023

Thunderful and independent developer Wishfully Studios announced that Planet Of Lana will be coming to Xbox and PC sometime in Spring 2023. The game was due to come out sooner than the current timeline, but it appears the team decided to push the game back to give themselves additional development time for the cinematic puzzler. Along with he news the team released a brand new trailer for the game so you can get a better look at what they're working on and see how it will shape up when it drops next year. You can enjoy that down below along with more info on the game and the delay.

Set on an alien world, Planet Of Lana tells the story of Lana and her loyal animal companion Mui as they embark on a rescue mission to save her sister. This touching tale is experienced through the lens of a cinematic side scrolling gameplay format, as players explore a colourful world full of stunning environments, strange creatures and dangerous machines. From a gameplay perspective, Planet of Lana is an adventure filled with daring platforming, engaging puzzles, tense stealth sequences and a companion mechanic that connects Lana and Mui, allowing for unique gameplay and story moments using their abilities in tandem.

"We're sorry that completing development on Planet Of Lana will take longer than initially expected, but we promise it will be worth the wait," said Wishfully director Adam Stjärnljus. "Planet of Lana has been a passion project for us for a long time, so we want to ensure that when it's finally available that people are getting it in pristine condition. Plus Game Pass users will get to play it on launch day, which is exciting to us as it means we get to share it with as wide a fanbase as possible!"