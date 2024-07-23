Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Play By Play Studios, The Run: Got Next

Play By Play Studios Announces First Game "The Run: Got Next"

Play By Play Studios revealed their studio opening along with the first game on their docket as The Run: Got Next is on the way.

Indie game developer and publisher Play By Play Studios announced their studio opening this week, along with their first official game, The Run: Got Next. The game will be a crazy 3-v-3 basketball title, featuring a wide array of characters with their own way of making the court their own, as you'll mix and match them to best suit your own playing style and beat out the competition. The game doesn't have a release date beyond the idea that it's coming out in 2025, so for now, enjoy the trailer.

The Run: Got Next

The Run: Got Next is a fast-paced, full-court, 3v3 basketball game that celebrates all of street hoops culture worldwide. Play solo online or squad up to stack wins and become the G.O.A.T.

Get In The Game: This is not a simulation. The Run is easy to pick up and play, fast, fluid, and, above all else, fun. Signature dunks, monster blocks, sweet handles, tricks, logo 3s, and more – we're bringing our own flavor to gameplay, focused on style and substance, while still remaining grounded in street hoops.

Bring Your Best Three & Hold Court: Build your squad from an ever-evolving roster of diverse, larger-than-life, legendary street ballers. Each has towering strengths and customized move sets to fit their specific playstyle, requiring you to really think about how you set your lineups.

Multiplayer Meets Roguelike: Staying on the court requires more than just a great jumper – there's levels to this. With strategic modifiers that impact every game and new players coming in to stop your streak, every Run is unique.

Staying on the court requires more than just a great jumper – there's levels to this. With strategic modifiers that impact every game and new players coming in to stop your streak, every Run is unique. A Handcrafted Hoops Experience: Play on some of the most legendary courts across the world with a uniquely stylized look and feel. From our characters to the courts, hand-keyed animations, and everything in between, experience a truly handcrafted sports game for the first time ever.

