PNY Reveals Brand-New RP60 Type-C Portable SSD

PNY has revealed a brand-new SSD for gamers and photographers, as the RP60 Type-C Portable SSD is now available on the market

Article Summary PNY launches the RP60 USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C Portable SSD, ideal for gamers and photographers.

Compact SSD with robust design provides drop, water, and dust resistance for on-the-go use.

Offers up to 2,000 MB/s read and 1,800 MB/s write speeds, ensuring top-tier performance.

Available in 1TB and 2TB variants, priced around $105 and $160, respectively, with broad device compatibility.

PNY has a brand new Solid State Drive out on the market headed into the holidays, as they have released the RP60 USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C Portable SSD. This is a handy small SSD that can pretty much to anywhere and be packed into anything. While it has an appeal for gamers on the quick access storage, the crux of its appeal is for photographers as it's great for managing large RAW image files and high-res video projects. We have more info below as 1TB is going for about $105, with 2TB going for about $160, depending on where you purchase it.

PNY RP60 Portable SSD

The RP60 USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C Portable SSD was designed with creative wanderlusts and on-the-go professionals in mind to provide a highly portable and extremely durable data storage solution. With a compact form factor and convenient clip loop, the RP60 can easily go wherever the adventure takes you. Travel with the confidence that your data is secure and protected with the RP60's tough outer silicone shell, which makes the drive resistant to drops, water, and dust. Plus, experience top-tier performance with read/write speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s and 1,800 MB/s, respectively, and broad compatibility across various devices, thanks to the USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C connector.

To guarantee real-world reliability, the RP60 Portable SSD was designed with a durable silicone shell and has undergone multiple tests under various environmental conditions to ensure its durability. The result is that this portable SSD not only meets but exceeds expectations, promising a rugged solution that is ready for wherever adventure takes you. The RP60 is IP65 rated – water and dust-resistant and drop-resistant up to 3-meter (9.8 ft). With a compact and lightweight design featuring a clip loop, the RP60 Portable SSD can easily slide into your pocket or securely clip onto a beltloop, backpack or camera bag. Its portability ensures you can carry your data with you wherever your adventures take you without compromising on storage capacity.

