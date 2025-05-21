Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, PNY, Video Games | Tagged:

PNY Reveals New microSD Express Cards For Nintendo Switch 2

PNY has revealed a few new storage items today, including a brand-new microSD Express card designed for the Nintendo Switch 2

Article Summary PNY launches new microSD Express cards optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console.

Cards offer blazing-fast read speeds up to 890MB/s and write speeds up to 750MB/s for quick game loads.

Available in 128GB and 256GB, perfect for storing more AAA titles on your Nintendo Switch 2.

Backwards compatible with UHS-I and UHS-II devices and built for durability and thermal efficiency.

PNY revealeds a new addition to their microSD line, as we got our first glimpse at the PNY microSD Express Flash Memory Cards for Nintendo Switch 2. As you may be aware, the new console will only take Express cards for the memory storage option built into the back, leaving a lot of people who have been purchasing standard cards out in the lurch to buy new ones. So PNY is joining the several companies who are making them specifically for gamers to buy and use on the system. No release date has been set, but they'll be offering them in 128GB for $45 and 256GB for $60.

PNY microSD Express Flash Memory Cards

Experience blazing-fast downloads with PNY microSD Express Flash Memory Cards. Next generation microSD Express technology unleashes superspeed capabilities on PNY cards with performance up to 890MB/s and write speeds up to 750MB/s – up to 4.4 times faster than standard UHS-I microSD cards. With this substantially improved performance, accomplish lightning-fast game loads and a supremely smooth gaming experience. Elevate your gaming with PNY microSD Express Cards, crafted for top-tier performance and next-level gameplay. Engineered with PCIe Gen3 x1 microSD technology to achieve incredible microSD performance to keep up with even the most demanding games, reduce load times to start gaming faster and explore immersive worlds with extreme resolution. With up to 256GB, expand Nintendo Switch 2's storage space up to double and have more space to save AAA gaming titles. Spend less time waiting and more time playing!

Compatible with microSD Express host devices including Nintendo Switch 2. Upgrade your flash memory card collection and ensure you're equipped with superspeed storage solutions crucial for next gen gaming technology. Reap the benefits of PNY's top-tier gaming solution without sacrificing support for your current favorite devices. PNY microSD Express Cards maintain backwards compatibility with UHS-I and UHS-II host devices at UHS-I/UHS-II speeds, so gamers can continue playing on their preferred consoles.

Meticulously engineered to keep up high performance, PNY microSD Express cards are crafted to stay cool under pressure with unique heat dissipation designs maximizing cooling efficiency. Built-in microSD thermal monitoring combined with intuitive adaptive technology automatically adjusts to optimize temperature and keeps the microSD running efficiently. Let PNY microSD express do the work for you to maximize the thermal performance of your expandable storage. Stay cool, game on, and keep your focus on the heat of battle. Rigorously tested for ultimate durability, rest assured that PNY microSD Express Cards are innovated to endure. These cards are magnet proof, shock proof, temperature proof, waterproof, drop proof, X-Ray proof, wear-out proof, and even humidity proof. Backed by a lifetime limited warranty, maintain peace of mind knowing that your extensive gaming collection is secure with PNY microSD Express

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!