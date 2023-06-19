Posted in: Games, Tabletop | Tagged: card games, CEO Gaming, kenny omega, Pocket Paragons, Solis Game Studio, Tabletop

Pocket Paragons Announces CEO Gaming Collab With Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega will be making an appearance (of sorts) in Pocket Paragons as part of a new special collaboration for CEO Gaming.

Solis Game Studio revealed they had formed a new collaboration in time for CEO Gaming as Kenny Omega comes to their tabletop card game, Pocket Paragons. As CEO makes its return later this month, the game will be holding a special tournament featuring the AEW wrestler as part of the game's branding. This is a pretty cool addition to the event, which Omega has been a part of in the past as he has taken on all comers in friendly bouts of Street Fighter, and walked away as the victor (sorry Austin Creed). Those taking part in the event will get a freebie card variant featuring both Omega and the owner of CEO. Here's the full press release for you about the event and how to take part in it. Good luck to everyone who chooses to participate!

"Pocket Paragons will be at CEO Daytona 2023! What is CEO Gaming? It's a large Fighting game tournament series. It features a high-profile tournament for various fighting games and is taking place this weekend on June 23rd – 25th. It is one of the first super majors for the recently released Street Fighter 6 with over 1000 competitors. Recently CEO Gaming has expanded to include a competitive tabletop area. Pocket Paragons will be there to run reoccurring demos and tournaments. Pocket Paragons is a lightning-quick fighting card game making it a perfect fit for tabletop gamers in the FGC community."

"Players in the CEO Pocket Paragons tournament or demo sessions will get a Variant Duel set featuring CEO owner Alex Jebailey and close friend (thanks to fighting games and wrestling) Kenny Omega! This is a FREE exclusive. Gamers can participate in hourly tournament pods to win a CEO Exclusive playmat as well. While supplies last. Gamers can can still purchase spectator passes to CEO 2023 on June 23-25."

