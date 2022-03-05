Pocky & Rocky Reshrined Set For Pre-Order On Console

Natsume Inc. along with ININ Games and Taito have set up Pocky & Rocky Reshrined for pre-order on Nintendo Switch and PS4. The remaster of the game was teased last month as they're bringing it back with all new graphic upgrades, improved audio, and more. They also brought up the fact that for those who wish to go the extra mile, they will also be releasing a Limited Edition and a Collector's Edition by ININ games, that will be available for pre-order through Strictly Limited Games. The highly limited Collector's Edition will feature some exclusive special collectibles that will only be available to that release. Those fo you looking to pick up either version of the game as a regular release, you'll be able to do so either through Gamestop or through Amazon.

"We are very excited to be so close to releasing Pocky & Rocky Reshrined!" shared Hiro Maekawa, President and CEO of Natsume Inc. "In honor of the highly anticipated return of Pocky & Rocky, we created a special keychain of our heroic shrine maiden that we think fans will love. Pocky and Rocky's adventures will soon continue!" Pocky & Rocky follows the adventures of a young shrine maiden named Pocky and her companion, Rocky the raccoon, as they attempt to take down the evil Black Mantle. Gameplay takes place from a top-down perspective and features both single-player and cooperative modes. Pocky & Rocky Reshrined is a multi-directional scrolling shooter in the classic 16-bit style with improved graphics, sound, and fun! The adventures of Pocky and Rocky begin again! It's the latest installment in the original shrine maiden shooting series. The new game is being developed by the original development team, Tengo Project. Watch the colorful trailer that is reminiscent of the original SNES game that launched almost thirty years ago.