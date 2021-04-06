Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Buneary Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of tonight's Buneary Spotlight Hour, let's take a deep dive into this Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 427, Buneary is a pure Normal-type species from the Sinnoh Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Four. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Rabbit Pokémon," this is what Buneary's Dex entry says:

The reason it keeps its one ear rolled up is so it can launch a swift counterattack if it's attacked by an enemy.

Buneary is the first stage of its evolutionary line, evolving into Lopunny which retains its normal typing. Lopunny, however, has a Mega Evolution that takes on a dual Normal/Fighting-typing while active. Buneary's name combines its obvious inspiration of "bunny" with the body part impacted by its design quirk: "ear." This is true, too, of this Pokémon's Japanese name Mimirol (ミミロル), which translates to "rolled ear."

For fans of the anime, this Pokémon earns a memorable spot in the series' canon, as one of Ash's most famous companions Dawn has a Buneary. This particular Buneary, which debuts in Setting the World on Its Buneary!, ends up developing a crush on Pikachu. Other Buneary were featured throughout the series, with the species debuting in Following A Maiden's Voyage! and continuing to have consistent appearances throughout the Pokémon anime as a relatively common species.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about this Pokémon:

Diamond: It slams foes by sharply uncoiling its rolled ears. It stings enough to make a grown-up cry in pain.

Pearl: When it senses danger, it perks up its ears. On cold nights, it sleeps with its head tucked into its fur.

HeartGold/SoulSilver: You can tell how it feels by the way it rolls its ears. When it's scared, both ears are rolled up.

Black/White: Its ears are always rolled up. They can be forcefully extended to shatter even a large boulder.

Black 2/White 2: By extending its rolled-up ears and striking the ground, it can bound so high it surprises itself.

Sword: If both of Buneary's ears are rolled up, something is wrong with its body or mind. It's a sure sign the Pokémon is in need of care.