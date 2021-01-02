Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Wurmple Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of Party Hat Wurmple's current hilarious return in Pokémon GO, let's get to know Wumple a bit better.

Dex entry number 265, Wurmple is a pure Bug-type species from the Hoenn Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Three. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female and has no discernible gender difference. Referred to as the "Worm Pokémon" which is of course a huge shock, this is what Wurmple's Dex entry says:

Using the spikes on its rear end, Wurmple peels the bark off trees and feeds on the sap that oozes out. This Pokémon's feet are tipped with suction pads that allow it to cling to glass without slipping.

For those looking to complete the Wurmple evolutionary line in Pokémon GO, get ready for some trial and error. Wurmple has a split evolutionary line that isn't based on gender like some but is rather completely random. Wurmple can evolve into either Cascoon or Silcoon. Silcoon then evolves into Beautifly, while Cascoon evolves into Dustox. This isn't that tough to pull off because Wurmple is quite common, but for those looking to collect the entire Shiny Wurmple family… you may need to catch a few extra bonus Wurms, because that random evolution can be rough! In the main series games, Wurmple appeared in Ruby and Sapphire and its evolutionary line was determined by its personality value. That is not a feature active in Pokémon GO as of this writing.

For fans of the anime, Wurmple has had quite a few major roles, due to prominent trainers in the series owning one: May, Aaron, and, most popular of all, Team Rocket's Jessie. Jessie catches her Wurmple in All in a Day's Wurmple, and it evolves into a Dustox in the episode Seeing is Believing! One of Jessie's most memorable moments in the series is her goodbye to Dustox, where she crushes its Pokéball so that it can go and live a happier life with another Shiny Dustox with whom it fell in love.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Wurmple:

Sapphire: Wurmple is targeted by Swellow as prey. This Pokémon will try to resist by pointing the spikes on its rear at the attacking predator. It will weaken the foe by leaking poison from the spikes.

Emerald: It sticks to tree branches and eats leaves. The thread it spits from its mouth, which becomes gooey when it touches air, slows the movement of its foes.

Diamond: It loves to eat leaves. If it is attacked by a Starly, it will defend itself with its spiked rear.

Pearl: It spits a white silk that turns sticky when it contacts air. It is used to immobilize foes.

Black/White: Often targeted by bird Pokémon, it desperately resists by releasing poison from its tail spikes.