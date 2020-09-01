Pokémon Center Unveils 2020 Halloween Collection

It looks like the Pokémon Center is giving a tongue-in-cheek nod to the popular Surprised Pikachu meme with one of their new shirts. The Pokémon Company International has unveiled the first wave of their 2020 Halloween collection over at the Pokémon Center, where fans of the franchise can find clothing and merch featuring some of their favorite creatures. This new line includes spooky Halloween-themed clothing, with more items, including plush and home décor, on the way.

The first wave of Pokémon's 2020 Halloween includes:

Startled Pikachu Relaxed Fit Crew Neck T-Shirt : Available in black, navy, and purple. This short-sleeved printed tee captures Pikachu getting a glimpse of something Gastly.

: Available in black, navy, and purple. This short-sleeved printed tee captures Pikachu getting a glimpse of something Gastly. Eyes of Gengar Relaxed Fit Crew Neck T-Shirt, Fitted Long-Sleeve T-Shirt, and Relaxed Fit Zip-Up Hoodie : Get into the Halloween spirit with the help of Gengar and its ghoulish grin. The short-sleeved printed tee comes in black, navy, and purple, while the long-sleeved option features an embroidered patch on the front and is available in black, navy, and red. Trainers can also stay warm this fall by zipping up in the warm cotton-blend fleece.

: Get into the Halloween spirit with the help of Gengar and its ghoulish grin. The short-sleeved printed tee comes in black, navy, and purple, while the long-sleeved option features an embroidered patch on the front and is available in black, navy, and red. Trainers can also stay warm this fall by zipping up in the warm cotton-blend fleece. Phases of the Night: Umbreon Fitted Long-Sleeve T-Shirt and Relaxed Fit Zip-Up Hoodie : Bask in the moonlight with Umbreon in this cozy tee and comfy cotton-blend fleece zip-up. The long-sleeved tee is available in red and gray, and the zip-up hoodie comes in black.

: Bask in the moonlight with Umbreon in this cozy tee and comfy cotton-blend fleece zip-up. The long-sleeved tee is available in red and gray, and the zip-up hoodie comes in black. Light of the Sun: Espeon Relaxed Fit Crew Neck T-Shirt : Admire the rising sun with Espeon. This short-sleeved tee is available in navy and red.

: Admire the rising sun with Espeon. This short-sleeved tee is available in navy and red. Light of the Moon: Umbreon Relaxed Fit Crew Neck T-Shirt : Marvel at the harvest moon with Umbreon. This short-sleeved tee is available in navy and red.

: Marvel at the harvest moon with Umbreon. This short-sleeved tee is available in navy and red. Dark and Light: Espeon & Umbreon Relaxed Fit Crew Neck T-Shirt: Dusk brings Umbreon and Espeon together in this celestial-themed T-shirt. This short-sleeved tee is available in navy and red.

The next wave of items, not currently available, were also revealed. This includes plush Pokémon that fans can order as well as figures, posters, and even a plush hat. The upcoming second 2020 Halloween slate includes:

Pokémon Pumpkin Party Poké Plush : Some of the best trick-or-treat companions come in the form of Pikachu, Morpeko, Whimsicott, and Yamper in silly Halloween costumes.

: Some of the best trick-or-treat companions come in the form of Pikachu, Morpeko, Whimsicott, and Yamper in silly Halloween costumes. Pokémon Pumpkin Party Poké Plush Key Chains : Adorable, costumed Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble, and Trapinch key chains add seasonal charm to Trainers' backpacks, lanyards, and Halloween décor.

: Adorable, costumed Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble, and Trapinch key chains add seasonal charm to Trainers' backpacks, lanyards, and Halloween décor. Litwick Plush Hat, Morpeko Reversible Plush Hat, and Hattrem Plush Hat : Top off any Halloween outfit with a plush hat featuring Litwick, Morpeko, or Hattrem. The Morpeko plush hat is reversible so that Trainers can sport the Pokémon in its Full Belly Mode and Hangry Mode.

: Top off any Halloween outfit with a plush hat featuring Litwick, Morpeko, or Hattrem. The Morpeko plush hat is reversible so that Trainers can sport the Pokémon in its Full Belly Mode and Hangry Mode. Haunted Pokémon Village Figures : Mismagius, Mimikyu, Gengar, and Cofagrigus are featured in these highly-detailed and collectible Halloween figures that are a perfect centerpiece for seasonal décor.

: Mismagius, Mimikyu, Gengar, and Cofagrigus are featured in these highly-detailed and collectible Halloween figures that are a perfect centerpiece for seasonal décor. Haunted Pokémon Village Printed Poster : The full Haunted Pokémon Village featuring Cofagrigus Crypt, Gengar House, Mimikyu's Costume Shop, and Mismagius Charm Shop is beautifully illustrated in this decorative poster.

: The full Haunted Pokémon Village featuring Cofagrigus Crypt, Gengar House, Mimikyu's Costume Shop, and Mismagius Charm Shop is beautifully illustrated in this decorative poster. Haunted Pokémon Village Tin Signs : Adorn the house with a tin sign showcasing Gengar with its devious eyes.

: Adorn the house with a tin sign showcasing Gengar with its devious eyes. Haunted Pokémon Village Window Clings: Add extra Pokémon Halloween flare to windows with these themed clings.

Pokémon's 2020 Halloween Collection can be ordered at the Pokémon Center.