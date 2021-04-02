Pokémon Crystal Graded WATA 9.8 A++ Up For Auction At Heritage Now

If you are in the market for vintage Pokémon games, you're in luck: Heritage Auctions, the popular comics, collectibles, and games auction house based in Dallas, Texas, has put a number of games from the first, second, and third generations of the Pokémon franchise onto auction. One of the gems of this auction set is a WATA 9.8 A++ graded copy of Pokémon Crystal, a wonderfully-preserved copy of an already very rare game! This auction will be available for bidding parties until Friday, April 2nd, at 11:50 AM Eastern Time or 10:50 AM Central Time.

Pokémon Crystal is the third in the trilogy of games in the second generation of the world-famous franchise that features wonderful creatures such as Pikachu, Charizard, and Mewtwo. In the second generation of the games, which also features Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver versions, there is a slight shift from the first generation from the main plot of the gym challenge to a somewhat-more pronounced focus on the legendary Pokémon from the days of yore. The Pokémon Crystal version takes this a step further by focusing much more prevalently on the search for Suicune, a creature capable of purifying polluted air and water. The region in which the game takes place, Johto, has a subtle theme of modernization being a polluter of the natural order of the world, so Suicune's involvement just feels right.

According to the auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Swooning isn't something we usually do over a game, but it definitely happened here. Collectors often have the hardest time finding a sealed or complete in box copy of this entry into the Pokémon series at all, let alone a nice one. Mint condition? Most would say, "Keep dreaming!" Some have even gone as far to say that this may be the rarest entry to find in the series. While this game certainly racked up the accolades for being the amazing game it is, for some of us here at Heritage, it holds a special place in our hearts for being the first Pokémon game in which the player could choose to be a female trainer.

If you want your hands on this lovely copy of a very cool game, you have until Friday, April 2nd at 10:50 AM Central Time to do so. You can check out the auction listing by clicking here! In the meantime, what is your favorite entry in the main Pokémon series? Let us know in the comments below!