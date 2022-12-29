Pokémon GO 2022 End-Of-Year List: Community Day Ranking
Comments
What was the best Pokémon GO Community Day of the year? Let's rank them all and see.
- 14 – Alolan Geodude Community Day: Sandshrew Community Day was weak for its own reasons, but at least it made both the Kanto and Alolan forms available in the wild. Alolan Geodude seemed stingy for offering only the Alolan form. Add to that the fact that Alolan Geodude has been Shiny-capable for a long time and was once a common wild spawn made this a weak choice.
- 13 – Sandshrew Community Day: This ranks low because both Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew were Shiny-capable but hits almost the rock bottom of the list both because Alolan Sandshrew already had a boosted Shiny rate and is constantly featured in events. It had to be one of the most common Shinies to have pre-Community Day.
- 12 – Bulbasaur Community Day Classic: This was a solid Community Day Classic, but it's simply difficult for a Community Day Classic to rank high in this list when it's a repeat event.
- 11 – Dratini Community Day Classic: Dratini is rarer than Bulbasaur in the wild so it slightly edges out Bulbasaur Community Day Classic.
- 10 – Stufful Community Day: This was interesting, as it was the first time we got a simultaneous species drop, Shiny drop, and Community Day. However, the fact that we were new to Stufful and it only has one form to evolve to make finding Shinies of this in the wild less exciting.
- 9 – Mudkip Community Day Classic: Mudkip is a great Shiny, Swampert is by far one of the most useful Pokémon in the game, and Mega Raids would introduce Mega Swampert shortly after, making this a technically and practically a solid event.
- 8 – Starly Community Day: While Starly isn't an exciting Shiny, it is a useful Flying-type, has a three-stage evolutionary line, and hadn't been previously released in its Shiny form. This is a classic take on Community Day and this is where the list goes from "Decent" to "Very solid."
- 7 – Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day: Galarian Zigzagoon is an odd one in that it was Shiny-boosted like Alolan Sandshrew but it was simply so much rarer, making this the best chance that many of us had at catching this Pokémon. It felt like a Deino and Gible-style Community Day due to Galarian Zigzagoon's rarity of feature.
- 6 – Roggenrola Community Day: Roggenrola already had its Shiny drop but it outranks Starly due to its rarity in most areas, the strength of its Shiny design, and its high usefulness as a Rock-type with its Community Day moveset.
- 5 – Spheal Community Day: This was the first Community Day of 2022, and it started things with a bang. Spheal was previously only Shiny-capable in its evolutionary-locked costumed form, which made both the costume release and this release technically different Shiny drops. This also made Walrein a GO Battle League beast.
- 4 – Teddiursa Community Day: This ranks high due to the sheer inventiveness of the Community Day. Ursaluna from the Hisui region, the newly evolved form of Ursaring, was released during this event for the first time, which brought a bit of hype and flair to what would've otherwise been a low-ranking Community Day.
- 3 – Hoppip Community Day: This could've tied with Spheal but the simple fact is, Hoppip's entire line has some of the most beautiful Shinies in the game, which goes a long way. Three stages, new Shiny release, beautiful design, underrated Pokémon? I'm in.
- 2 – Deino Community Day: Deino Community Day follows through on the Gible structure. Like Gible, Deino was rare in the wild, got its Shiny release while Niantic kept it nearly impossible to find, was monetized for a year as a rare feature in raids with a difficult Shiny rate, and then finally made widely available through arguably the most talked-about Community Day of the year. I expect we will see the same with Axew in 2023.
- 1 – Litwick Community Day: Litwick is a Community Day that we've been hoping for and expecting for Halloween since Litwick's release. This was a perfectly themed Community Day for a fan-favorite Pokémon with a three-stage evolutionary line, solid Shinies throughout, and strong use in raids getting its Shiny release. This is the platonic ideal of a Pokémon GO Community Day.