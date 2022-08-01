Pokémon GO Announces August 2022 Spotlight Hours & Breakthrough

Pokémon GO has announced August 2022 Spotlight Hours as well as the monthly Research Breakthrough. Let's get into the details.

Here are the Spotlight Hours happening in August 2022 in Pokémon GO:

Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Hisuian Voltorb Spotlight Hour with double Stardust for catching Pokémon

Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Nidoran Female Spotlight Hour with double XP for catching Pokémon

Tuesday, August 16th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Joltik Spotlight Hour with double Candy for catching Pokémon

Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Nidoran Male Spotlight Hour with double Candy for transferring Pokémon

Tuesday, August 30th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Pidove Spotlight Hour with double XP for evolving Pokémon

Looking at these now, Hisuian Voltorb and Joltik are the only features that cannot be Shiny. However, the Bug Out! event will begin before Joltik Spotlight Hour on Tuesday, August 16th so perhaps we could still even get a sneaky Joltik Shiny release before then. You can stay tuned to news here, as it is likely we will get more information from Niantic on the Bug Out! 2022 event very soon.

As for the Research Breakthrough, the encounter is fairly strong for the month of August. It is Galarian Stunfisk which can be encountered in its Shiny form. This feature starts August 1st at 1 PM Pacific, so if you want the maximum amount of Galarian Stunfisk encounters, opening your first one no later than July 4th before 1 PM Pacific and your last no later than September 1st before 1 PM Pacific will get you five encounters.

In addition to Tuesday Spotlight Hours, Niantic will also feature the normal Raid Hours with some fun choices on Wednesdays:

August 3rd, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Palkia

August 10th, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Genesect (Drive TBA)

August 17th, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Genesect (Drive TBA)

August 24th, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Zacian

Zacian August 31st, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Zamazenta