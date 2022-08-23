Pokémon GO Announces Community Day Dates & Safari Zone for 2022

Pokémon GO Fest season is wrapping up, but that doesn't mean Niantic wants you to stay home for the rest of 2022. Safari Zones return to Pokémon GO with this brand new announcement of an on-location, in-person event in South Korea. Pokémon GO Safari Zone is happening in Goyang, South Korea, from Friday, September 23, 2022, to Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Ilsan Lake Park. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for Pokémon GO Safari Zone: South Korea happening next month:

Tickets: Get them here.

Get them here. Date and time: Friday, September 23, 2022, to Sunday, September 25, 2022. General Admission is 12PM local time, and Early Access @is 9 a.m. local time.

Friday, September 23, 2022, to Sunday, September 25, 2022. General Admission is 12PM local time, and Early Access @is 9 a.m. local time. Shiny release: Spritzee

Spritzee Wild spawns: Niantic says that these spawns are "themed around Goyang's rich history of flowers and romance." The Pokémoun encounters include: Pikachu wearing a Safari Hat Caterpie Dratini Unown A, G, N, O, and Y Wurmple Ralts Surskit Sableye Lileep Feebas Luvdisc Bidoof Plant Cloak Burmy Combee Carnivine, Pidove Cottonee Blue Flower Flabébé Spritzee Stufful

Niantic says that these spawns are "themed around Goyang's rich history of flowers and romance." The Pokémoun encounters include: Event bonuses: Event-exclusive Special Research story and Field Research three additional Special Trades, for a max of five for the day 50% less Stardust required for trades made during the event Eight-hour Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) Four-hour Lure modules



Niantic has also announced Community Day dates for the next three months in Pokémon GO:

Sunday, September 18, 2022

Saturday, October 15, 2022

Saturday, November 5, 2022 (Community Day Classic)

Saturday, November 12, 2022

They also write:

Furthermore, Niantic announced the dates for upcoming in-game events that will take place in September: Saturday, September 3, 2022. Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Which Pokémon do you believe will be the focus on the next four Community Day events? I'm thinking we will begin to see the next wave of Starter Community Days. My thought is that we will see Chespin Community Day in September 2022, Litwick Community Day in October 2022, Beldum Community Day Classic in November 2022, and finally Fennekin Community Day in November 2022 as well. Write your own theories in the comments.