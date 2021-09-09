Pokémon GO Announces Duskull Community Day For October 2021

Niantic has announced its choice for the next Pokémon GO Community Day. On October 9th, 2021, Duskull Community Day will usher in the highly anticipated Halloween season in the game. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details of Duskull Community Day in Pokémon GO:

Date + Time: Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. It does seem that the extended Community Day hours will be a staple of Pokémon GO rather than a temporary pandemic bonus.

Shiny Duskull will be available, but this is nothing new. It has been released for some time. The bonus here for those who have yet to catch Shiny Duskull is that its Shiny rate will be dramatically increased during Community Day Hours.

When Dusclops (Duskull's evolution) is evolved into Dusknoir during the event, it will have the Community Day-exclusive Charged Attack of Shadow Ball. After the event hours are over, this move will only be obtainable for Dusknoir in Pokémon GO when an Elite Charged TM is used.

There will be a Timed Research offering four Sinnoh Stones.

In addition to the free Timed Research, there will be a $1 USD ticketed Special Research called Nothin' Dull About Duskull.

30 Ultra Balls will be available in the shop for free.

Duskull will be photobombing GO Snapshots.

The Community Day Box will cost 1,280 PokéCoins and will include: 50 Ultra Balls four Incense four Star Pieces oneElite Charged TM

The Community Day bonuses will include: Triple Catch Stardust Incense activated during the event will last for three hours Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours



Stay tuned for tips and guides for this upcoming Pokémon GO Community Day, as well as pieces dedicated to the $1 USD Nothin' Dull About Duskull Special Research that will help trainers determine if the ticket is worth buying.