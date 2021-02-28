Pokémon GO Announces Mega Raids For March 2021

The Season of Legends begins in just a couple of days in Pokémon GO, and Niantic has begun to lay out some of its features. Let's dive into the details about the Mega Raid rotations coming in March, including a brand new Mega Evolved Pokémon and two new Mega-centric Bonus Hours that are being tested for the first time.

Niantic announced the March 2021 Mega Raid slate on the official Pokémon GO blog:

Mega Blastoise, Mega Pidgeot, and Mega Ampharos will be featured in Mega Raids from Monday, March 1, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. to Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

So basically, we lose Charizard and Venusaur and we get Mega Pidgeot and Ampharos back. Niantic is switching back and forth between the available Megas at a much higher speed than previous recently, which seems to generate more interest than their previous mode of keeping these Pokémon in raids for long stretches of time.

Mega Houndoom, Mega Abomasnow, and a surprise Mega-Evolved Pokémon will be appearing in Mega Raids starting Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

It is interesting to note that this new surprise Pokémon will be introduced to raids on the day that the Electric-type event "Charge Up" begins in Pokémon GO. There is no telling if this Mega addition will be related but, assuming it is, there are only two Mega Pokémon with Electric-typing: Ampharos, which is already out, and Manectric. Stay tuned for confirmation, but my current theory is that Manectric will enter the Mega Raid cycle this day.

Also, stay tuned for dedicated, updated Raid Guides for all three of these.

Thursday, March 11, 2021: Mega Bonus Hour: Candy — You'll earn more Candy when you catch Pokémon that share a type with your active Mega-Evolved Pokémon. Thursday, March 18, 2021: Mega Raid Hour — Mega Raids will be happening more frequently.

This is the first time we'll be seeing any type of Mega-centric hour in the game, so that's nice. Just theorizing here, I believe that these will eventually be blended. Remember, the original Spotlight Hour tests had Tuesday spawning Spotlight Pokémon and Thursday offering a Spotlight Bonus. This feels very much like that.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more updates, fellow trainers!