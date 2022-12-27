Pokémon GO Announces Raid Hours & Spotlight Hours For January 2023

Niantic has announced the weekly Spotlight Hour and Raid Hour features in Pokémon GO for the month of January 2023. Let's get into the details.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in January 2022:

January 3rd, 2023: Alolan Sandshrew with double XP for evolving Pokémon

Alolan Sandshrew with double XP for evolving Pokémon January 10th, 2023: Swirlix with double Stardust for catching

Swirlix with double Stardust for catching January 17th, 2023: Seedot with double XP for catching

Seedot with double XP for catching January 24th, 2023: Tynamo with double Candy for catching

Tynamo with double Candy for catching January 31st, 2023: Blitzle with double Candy for transferring

Alolan Sandshrew is a bit of a bummer Spotlight Hour due to it being featured with a highly increased Shiny rate during December 2022 Recap Community Day earlier this month. However, those who missed it should still have an easy time getting a Shiny as Alolan Sandshrew has always used to buffed permaboost Shiny rate, as it started out Egg-only.

Swirlix is the best Spotlight Hour feature of the month as a relatively new Shiny that is uncommon in the wild. The second Spotlight Hour of the month will be by far our best chance at catching Shiny Swirlix. This Spotlight Hour takes place during the launch of the Twinkling Fantasy event which is almost sure to be Fairy-themed. I bet we'll get Swirlix in the wild more in general during that event.

Seedot is another Community Day Pokémon but it at least wasn't a 2022 Community Day, so we are more likely to have Trainers who can actually benefit from boosted Seedot in the wild.

Finally,we end with two Electric-types: Tynamo and Blitzle. Tynamo cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form but who knows what the month will bring?

The Raid Hours for the month of January 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

January 4th, 2022: Reshiram, can be Shiny

Reshiram, can be Shiny January 11th, 2022: Zekrom, can be Shiny

Zekrom, can be Shiny January 18th, 2022: Regice, can be Shiny

Regice, can be Shiny January 25th, 2022: Tapu Koko, Shiny release