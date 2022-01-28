Pokémon GO Announces Raids For February 2022 With Deoxys & More

Around this time last year, Pokémon GO players were concerned that the game's pace had slowed to a crawl. We were coming out of an inexplicable five-week-long Kyurem Raid Rotation in December 2020 and waiting for the game to pick up to the pace we once knew and loved. Well, now, in 2022, it seems as if Niantic has answered its fanbase with a plan for February 2022 raids that is, to say the least, stacked. We're getting Shiny releases of every remaining Deoxys Forme, but that's not it. Not even counting the different Formes, we will be able to raid a whopping eight different Pokémon during the shortest month of the year. Let's take a look at the full Tier Five raid schedule to prepare for which Legendary and Mythical Pokémon will take over as raid boss during February 2022.

Here is the full slate of February 2022 Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO:

Tuesday, February 1, 2022, to Wednesday, February 9, 2022: Regirock with the limited attack Earthquake Wednesday, February 2, 2022 Raid Hour (6PM – 7PM): Regirock

Wednesday, February 9, 2022, to Wednesday, February 16, 2022: Registeel with the limited attack Zap Cannon Wednesday, February 9, 2022 Raid Hour (6PM – 7PM): Registeel

Wednesday, February 16, 2022, to Saturday, February 19, 2022: Normal Forme Deoxys Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Raid Hour (6PM – 7PM): Normal Forme Deoxys

Saturday, February 19, 2022, to Tuesday, February 22, 2022: Attack Forme Deoxys

Tuesday, February 22, 2022, to Friday, February 25, 2022: Defense Forme Deoxys Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Raid Hour (6PM – 7PM): Defense Forme Deoxys

Friday, February 25, 2022, to March 1, 2022: Speed Forme Deoxys

Saturday, February 26, 2022, during Pokémon GO Tour: Johto: Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Lugia, Ho-Oh Before and after event hours during the Johto tourn, Speed Forme Deoxys will be available to encounter in Tier Five raids.



It seems as if neither Attack Forme Deoxys nor Speed Forme Deoxys will receive Raid Hours during this month in Pokémon GO, which is a bit odd. In the past, when a Tier Five feature has a raid rotation that doesn't hit a Raid Hour night, Niantic will offer a bonus Raid Hour that week. Here, that seems to not be the case.