Pokémon GO Battle League Season 6 Part 2: Top Master Premier Meta

The second half of GO Battle League Season Six has now switched over from Ultra League to Master League in Pokémon GO. Master League removes the limits on the CP of Pokémon used in PVP bouts. Master League Premier Cup takes this concept and makes it a bit more competitive by removing Legendary and Mythical Pokémon from the mix. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Master League battles.

According to PVPoke, a platform that plugs in the stats of each species to determine the top meta of each league and cup has the top twenty Master League Premier Cup choices in Pokémon GO listed as:

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Sand Tomb, Outrage Shadow Gyarados: Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Crunch Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash, Earthquake Shadow Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower Dragonite: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower Excadrill: Mud Shot, Drill Run, Rock Slide Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane Gyarados: Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Crunch Shadow Metgross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash, Earthquake Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot Togekiss: Charm, Ancient Power, Flamethrower Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Ice Punch, Wild Charge Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch, Stone Edge Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide

Don't miss our rankings of the standard Master League as well, where Pokémon such as Giratina, Groudon, Mewtwo, Dialga, Palkia, Melmetal, and more are given their place to shine.

Keep in mind that the meta is always shifting due to changes in the effectiveness of certain moves, so be sure to check frequently as to whether your team remains at the top of the Pokémon GO PVP meta.