Pokémon GO Battle League Season 8: Great League Meta July 2021

GO Battle League Season Eight has begun in Pokémon GO. This time around, there is brand new content, including the GO Battle League exclusive Pokémon Mienfoo, available through Pokémon GO's PVP platform. Season Eight has switched over to Great League, which has a CP limit of 1,500 per Pokémon. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Great League bouts right now.

The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Great League are:

Medicham (powered up with Candy XL): Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic Galarian Stunfisk: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake Azumarill (powered up with Candy XL): Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump Jellicent: Hex, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball Bastiodon (powered up with Candy XL): Smack Down, Stone Edge, Flamethrower Azumarill: Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump Altaria: Dragon Breath, Sky Attack, Moonblast Registeel: Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast Purified Sableye (powered up with Candy XL): Shadow Claw, Foul Play, Return Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave Skarmory: Air Slash, Brav Bird, Sky Attack Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave Defense Forme Deoxys: Counter, Psycho Boost, Thunderbolt Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide Alolan Ninetails: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Dazzling Gleam Shadow Politoed: Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Earthquake Scrafty: Counter, Foul Play, Power-up Punch Regirock: Lock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast Lickitung (powered up with Candy XL): Lick, Body Slam, Power Whip

This is a bigger shake-up than normal, as Great League's June 2021 meta saw the following species present on the list:

Diggersby (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Fire Punch, Earthquake

Medicham: Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic

Madibuzz: Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace

Most of these cut species are still rather close to the Top 20, though Mandibuzz has fallen rather low to the 34th slot.