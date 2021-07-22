Pokémon GO Battle League Season 8: Great League Meta July 2021

GO Battle League Season Eight has begun in Pokémon GO. This time around, there is brand new content, including the GO Battle League exclusive Pokémon Mienfoo, available through Pokémon GO's PVP platform. Season Eight has switched over to Great League, which has a CP limit of 1,500 per Pokémon. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Great League bouts right now.

Rufflet in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Great League are:

  1. Medicham (powered up with Candy XL): Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic
  2. Galarian Stunfisk: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake
  3. Azumarill (powered up with Candy XL): Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump
  4. Jellicent: Hex, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball
  5. Bastiodon (powered up with Candy XL): Smack Down, Stone Edge, Flamethrower
  6. Azumarill: Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump
  7. Altaria: Dragon Breath, Sky Attack, Moonblast
  8. Registeel: Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon
  9. Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast
  10. Purified Sableye (powered up with Candy XL): Shadow Claw, Foul Play, Return
  11. Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave
  12. Skarmory: Air Slash, Brav Bird, Sky Attack
  13. Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave
  14. Defense Forme Deoxys: Counter, Psycho Boost, Thunderbolt
  15. Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide
  16. Alolan Ninetails: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Dazzling Gleam
  17. Shadow Politoed: Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Earthquake
  18. Scrafty: Counter, Foul Play, Power-up Punch
  19. Regirock: Lock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast
  20. Lickitung (powered up with Candy XL): Lick, Body Slam, Power Whip

This is a bigger shake-up than normal, as Great League's June 2021 meta saw the following species present on the list:

  • Diggersby (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Fire Punch, Earthquake
  • Medicham: Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic
  • Madibuzz: Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace

Most of these cut species are still rather close to the Top 20, though Mandibuzz has fallen rather low to the 34th slot.

