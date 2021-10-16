Pokémon GO Battle League Season 9: Great League Meta Oct. 2021

GO Battle League Season Nine continues in Pokémon GO. Right now, the Great League is back for a second round. Let's take a look at the meta of Great League, which has a CP limit of 1,500 per Pokémon. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Great League bouts right now.

The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Great League are:

Medicham (powered up with Candy XL): Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic Galarian Stunfisk: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake Azumarill (powered up with Candy XL): Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump Jellicent: Hex, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball Altaria: Dragon Breath, Sky Attack, Moonblast Bastiodon (powered up with Candy XL): Smack Down, Stone Edge, Flamethrower Azumarill: Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump Registeel: Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide Purified Sableye (powered up with Candy XL): Shadow Claw, Foul Play, Return Skarmory: Air Slash, Brav Bird, Sky Attack Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast Cofagrigus: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Psychic Defense Forme Deoxys: Counter, Psycho Boost, Thunderbolt Scrafty: Counter, Foul Play, Power-up Punch Diggersbly (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Fire Punch, Earthquake Shadow Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Medicham: Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic

This list is very close to the previous month's Pokémon GO GO Battle League meta. Almost identical, in fact, with small shake-ups like Cresselia dropping on the list and Shadow Machamp rising.

Great League isn't the only current offering in GO Battle League. Stay tuned for a breakdown of the Halloween Cup's meta, as that spooky league is now open for PVP as well.