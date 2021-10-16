Pokémon GO Battle League Season 9: Great League Meta Oct. 2021

GO Battle League Season Nine continues in Pokémon GO. Right now, the Great League is back for a second round. Let's take a look at the meta of Great League, which has a CP limit of 1,500 per Pokémon. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Great League bouts right now.

Great League promo in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Great League are:

  1. Medicham (powered up with Candy XL): Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic
  2. Galarian Stunfisk: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake
  3. Azumarill (powered up with Candy XL): Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump
  4. Jellicent: Hex, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball
  5. Altaria: Dragon Breath, Sky Attack, Moonblast
  6. Bastiodon (powered up with Candy XL): Smack Down, Stone Edge, Flamethrower
  7. Azumarill: Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump
  8. Registeel: Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon
  9. Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide
  10. Purified Sableye (powered up with Candy XL): Shadow Claw, Foul Play, Return
  11. Skarmory: Air Slash, Brav Bird, Sky Attack
  12. Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave
  13. Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave
  14. Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast
  15. Cofagrigus: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Psychic
  16. Defense Forme Deoxys: Counter, Psycho Boost, Thunderbolt
  17. Scrafty: Counter, Foul Play, Power-up Punch
  18. Diggersbly (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Fire Punch, Earthquake
  19. Shadow Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball
  20. Medicham: Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic

This list is very close to the previous month's Pokémon GO GO Battle League meta. Almost identical, in fact, with small shake-ups like Cresselia dropping on the list and Shadow Machamp rising.

Great League isn't the only current offering in GO Battle League. Stay tuned for a breakdown of the Halloween Cup's meta, as that spooky league is now open for PVP as well.

