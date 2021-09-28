Pokémon GO Battle League Season 9: Master League Meta Sept. 2021

GO Battle League Season Nine is happening now in Pokémon GO. A run of Ultra League has wrapped up, and now it's time for Master League, Master League Classic, and the new Little Jungle Cup. The standard Master League allows any Pokémon with any CP, while the Master League Classic creates a new meta by banning Pokémon that have been powered up with Candy XL. Let's take a look at the meta for the standard Master League.

The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Master League are:

Lugia powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Tail, Sky Attack, Aeroblast Melmetal powered up with Candy XL: Thunder Shock, Superpower, Rock Slide Dialga powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Breath, Iron Head, Draco Meteor Ho-Oh powered up with Candy XL: Incinerate, Brave Bird, Earthquake Yveltal powered up with Candy XL: Snarl, Dark Pulse, Focus Blast Zekrom powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Wild Charge Mewtwo powered up with Candy XL: Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Focus Blast Togekiss powered up with Candy XL: Charm, Ancient Power, Flamethrower Reshiram powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Overheat Shadow Ho-Oh powered up with Candy XL: Incinerate, Brave Bird, Earthquake Shadow Mewtwo powered up with Candy XL: Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Ice Beam Mamoswine powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze Shadow Mamoswine powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze Incarnate Forme Landorus powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earth Power Zacian Hero of Many Battles powered up with Candy XL: Snarl, Close Combat, Play Rough Shadow Zapdos powered up with Candy XL: Thunder Shock, Drill Peck, Thunderbolt Excadrill powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Drill Run, Rock Slide Altered Forme Giratina powered up with Candy XL: Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak Shadow Snorlax powered up with Candy XL: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower

Zacian has made its first appearance here as it arrived in Pokémon GO during Ultra Unlock 2021. Here are the species that have slipped from the list:

Groudon powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Fire Punch, Earthquake

Therian Forme Landorus powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Superpower, Stone Edge