Pokémon GO Battle League Season 9: Ultra Premier Classic Meta
GO Battle League Season Nine continues in Pokémon GO. Right now, Great League has wrapped up and the Ultra League is back for a second round. Let's take a look at the meta of Ultra League, which has a CP limit of 2,500 per Pokémon. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Ultra League Premier Classic bouts right now, which adds a restriction removing Legendary and Mythical Pokémon as well as those that have been powered up with Candy XL.
The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Ultra League Premier Classic are:
- Trevenant: Shadow Claw, Seed Bomb, Shadow Ball
- Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake
- Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake
- Nidoqueen: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power
- Shadow Nidoqueen: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power
- Escavalier: Counter, Drill Run, Megahorn
- Siirfetch'd: Counter, Leaf Blade, Brave Bird
- Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide
- Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide
- Sylveon: Charm, Moonblast, Psyshock
- Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot
- Shadow Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower
- Gliscor: Wing Attack, Night Slash, Earthquake
- Lapras: Ice Shard, Surf, Skull Bash
- Blaziken: Counter, Blaze Kick, Blast Burn
- Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge, Ice Punch
- Shadow Flygon: Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw, Earth Power
- Heracross: Counter, Rock Blast, Mega Horn
- Flygon: Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw, Earth Power
- Goodra: Dragon Breath, Power Whip, Muddy Water
That is indeed a major shake-up to the Pokémon GO meta! The blending of two normally separate restrictions of Premier (which bans all Legendary and Mythical Pokémon) and Classic (which bans all that have been powered up with Candy XL), creates a league like none other in the meta. Next up, we'll get something like this with Master League Premier Classic.