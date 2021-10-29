Pokémon GO Battle League Season 9: Ultra Premier Classic Meta

Posted on
by
|
Comments

GO Battle League Season Nine continues in Pokémon GO. Right now, Great League has wrapped up and the Ultra League is back for a second round. Let's take a look at the meta of Ultra League, which has a CP limit of 2,500 per Pokémon. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Ultra League Premier Classic bouts right now, which adds a restriction removing Legendary and Mythical Pokémon as well as those that have been powered up with Candy XL.

Pokémon GO logo. Credit: Niantic
Pokémon GO logo. Credit: Niantic

The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Ultra League Premier Classic are:

  1. Trevenant: Shadow Claw, Seed Bomb, Shadow Ball
  2. Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake
  3. Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake
  4. Nidoqueen: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power
  5. Shadow Nidoqueen: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power
  6. Escavalier: Counter, Drill Run, Megahorn
  7. Siirfetch'd: Counter, Leaf Blade, Brave Bird
  8. Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide
  9. Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide
  10. Sylveon: Charm, Moonblast, Psyshock
  11. Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot
  12. Shadow Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower
  13. Gliscor: Wing Attack, Night Slash, Earthquake
  14. Lapras: Ice Shard, Surf, Skull Bash
  15. Blaziken: Counter, Blaze Kick, Blast Burn
  16. Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge, Ice Punch
  17. Shadow Flygon: Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw, Earth Power
  18. Heracross: Counter, Rock Blast, Mega Horn
  19. Flygon: Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw, Earth Power
  20. Goodra: Dragon Breath, Power Whip, Muddy Water

That is indeed a major shake-up to the Pokémon GO meta! The blending of two normally separate restrictions of Premier (which bans all Legendary and Mythical Pokémon) and Classic (which bans all that have been powered up with Candy XL), creates a league like none other in the meta. Next up, we'll get something like this with Master League Premier Classic.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.