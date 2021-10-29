Pokémon GO Battle League Season 9: Ultra Premier Classic Meta

GO Battle League Season Nine continues in Pokémon GO. Right now, Great League has wrapped up and the Ultra League is back for a second round. Let's take a look at the meta of Ultra League, which has a CP limit of 2,500 per Pokémon. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Ultra League Premier Classic bouts right now, which adds a restriction removing Legendary and Mythical Pokémon as well as those that have been powered up with Candy XL.

The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Ultra League Premier Classic are:

Trevenant: Shadow Claw, Seed Bomb, Shadow Ball Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake Nidoqueen: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power Shadow Nidoqueen: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power Escavalier: Counter, Drill Run, Megahorn Siirfetch'd: Counter, Leaf Blade, Brave Bird Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide Sylveon: Charm, Moonblast, Psyshock Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot Shadow Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower Gliscor: Wing Attack, Night Slash, Earthquake Lapras: Ice Shard, Surf, Skull Bash Blaziken: Counter, Blaze Kick, Blast Burn Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge, Ice Punch Shadow Flygon: Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw, Earth Power Heracross: Counter, Rock Blast, Mega Horn Flygon: Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw, Earth Power Goodra: Dragon Breath, Power Whip, Muddy Water

That is indeed a major shake-up to the Pokémon GO meta! The blending of two normally separate restrictions of Premier (which bans all Legendary and Mythical Pokémon) and Classic (which bans all that have been powered up with Candy XL), creates a league like none other in the meta. Next up, we'll get something like this with Master League Premier Classic.