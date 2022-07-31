Pokémon GO Event Review: Ultra Unlock: Hisuian Discoveries

New Hisuian Pokémon arrived this past week in Pokémon GO as part of the Ultra Unlock: Hisuian Discoveries event. The first Ultra Unlock event following Pokémon GO Fest 2022 was the memorable and exciting Adventure Week so let's see how this one measured up.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Hisuian releases: It was a nice surprise to see not only Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Sneasel, and Hisuian Qwilfish but also their evolutions, including two new Dex entries with Sneasler and Overqwil. This was quite a large drop compared to the first hint we got as Hisui back when we saw Hisuian Voltorb released earlier this year without its evolution unlocked until a later event. I also liked how Niantic is using these exciting regional variants to introduce more task-based evolutions. Now, Hisuian Sneasel and Hisuian Growlithe had to be hatched in 7 KM Gift Eggs in order to be obtained, but that worked for me, as I've been excited to get out and play since the Daily Incense.

Ultra Unlock bonuses: Panpour (now Shiny-capable), Unown S, and a special Raid Day were added to this event as a result of Ultra Unlock. We'll treat Hisuian Braviary Raid Day as an entirely separate event, but it certainly helped enrich gameplay during the tail end of Hisuian Discoveries.

Solid spawns: With Ponyta, Buizel, and Panpour spawning in the wild, this was not an event to be missed. This was by far the best chance at getting a Shiny Buizel since and including its actual Shiny release.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Collection Challenge over Special Research: A surge of Pokémon from the past seems very much like a call for a narrative Special Research. Instead, we got a wordless Collection Challenge that resulted in very minor rewards. Was it a big deal? No. But Niantic could've easily filled in a narrative reason that we are seeing ancient Pokémon in the wild the exact same way they gave a Hoopa-themed narrative reason for the early arrival of Galarian species.

Overall

Ultra Unlock continued in a strong way with Hisuian Discoveries. Stay tuned for Bleeding Cool's review of Hisuian Braviary Raid Day coming this week.